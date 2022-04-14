Hoffman named executive director of Threshold, Inc.

Mary L. Snyder (nee Wagner) went home to Jesus on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the age of 82. She was born May 4, 1939, and was 1 of 12 brothers and sisters. She was married to her husband, Robert, in November 1982. She was the loving mother of Cindy (Val) Salmins; proud grandmother of Andrea Salmins. She was beloved aunt of Jackie King, dear sister of Harriet Leppla, Joan (Ervin) Claas, Bonnie Voeks and Sue Ann Geib; dear sister-in-law of Carol Lindemann, and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; sisters Evelyn (Louis) Kalies and Ruth (Edwin) Dickmann; her brothers Eugene (Nellie) Wagner, Richard (Jan) Wagner, Raymond (Nancy) Wagner, James Wagner and Peter Wagner.

WEST BEND, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO