Former EastEnders actor Matt Lapinskas swaps Walford for Hollyoaks as he makes a return to the soap world in upcoming Mallorca episodes

By Milly Veitch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Matt Lapinskas will be marking his return to the soap world with a new role on Hollyoaks.

The actor, 33, is known for starring on EastEnders as Anthony Moon between 2011 and 2012, as well finishing runner-up on the eighth season of Dancing on Ice in 2013.

Matt has been cast in the Channel 4 soap's upcoming Mallorca holiday episodes, focusing on Luke Morgan and Cindy Cunningham's stag and hen celebrations.

Coming back: Matt Lapinskas will be marking his return to the soap world with a new role on Hollyoaks.

He will be playing the role of Alex, a gangster who will be crossing paths with Luke, Tony Hutchinson and Darren Osborne.

Speaking about his new character to Digital Spy, he said: 'Alex is the character that I'm playing. He's moved over from England to Mallorca, where he's set up his own little business on the strip. It's all about taking stag dos out, showing them around the island and showing them a good time.

'There's a friendly side to Alex and a darker side to him. There's a darker aspect to what he actually does out in Mallorca…I think Alex is dangerous, but to a point where he's just trying to make a living for himself out in Mallorca.

Soap star: The actor, 33, is known for formerly starring on EastEnders as Anthony Moon (left) from 2011 until 2012

'There is a presence of danger to him, but there's also a nicer flip side to his character.'

While Matt has only been cast for a few episodes, there is a possibility that his character could return in the future.

He explained: 'We never know! A lot of the cast said: "Oh, you're only here for a couple of episodes. Does he appear again?"

Multi-talented: He also competed on the eighth season of Dancing on Ice in 2013, finishing runner-up

'I've been written in for this nice segment out here, the big Gary Lucy story, which is great. But he could do. Alex is usually based in England, so we'll see where it leads.

'He's not dead at the end of it, so he could potentially return.'

Matt spoke about his excitement to return to soaps, after his role on EastEnders, saying: 'It's nice to come back and do a soap at this age, because my time at EastEnders was fantastic but maybe there's some things I would have done differently.

New role: He will be playing the role of Alex - a gangster who will be crossing paths with Luke, Tony Hutchinson and Darren Osborne

'Now I've got that opportunity which is great, because not a lot of people get that. You don't always get a second chance to come back.

'I've been grafting, I've been training hard. I've been trying to be there mentally and physically and it's all come together.'

Matt has been hard at work training in the gym recently, and he detailed how he got into physical and mental shape.

He said: 'I got myself a new trainer and he's got me in great shape. He's in constant touch with me. Even now I'm abroad, I've got a routine for that and I have to send him everything I'm eating so he can check in.

'Then Hollyoaks came along and it was never planned. It wasn't like I wanted to train because I'm doing Hollyoaks, I'm just going to train for me. That was it, just for physical and mental health.

'For me it's two hours in the gym, with my headphones on, I'm in my own zone and I crack on with it. I feel good in life and everything has aligned really.'

The full Matt Lapinskas interview can be read on the Digital Spy website

Wow! Matt has been hard at work training in the gym recently, and he detailed how he got into physical and mental shape

