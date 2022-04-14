ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Jr score for Man Utd U12s and copy his dad’s iconic celebration in mauling over Spanish team

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
 3 days ago

CRISTIANO RONALDO JR proved that he is a chip off the old block by executing his dad's trademark "Siuuu" celebration while playing for Manchester United's Under-12s.

The 11-year-old was in action against Spanish side EF Girones Sabat for the Red Devils' youngsters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fG0Z1_0f98nP1N00
Cristiano Jr prods home for Man United Under-12s Credit: Mediterranean International Cup
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09xHMg_0f98nP1N00
The youngster runs towards the corner flag Credit: Mediterranean International Cup
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SgiOW_0f98nP1N00
Cristiano Jr executes his dad's famous celebration Credit: Mediterranean International Cup

United easily won the match, with Cristiano Jr bagging their fifth goal.

He prodded home a set piece from close range, before bounding towards the corner flag.

Wearing an Alice band and a huge grin, Cristiano Jr jumped around and pulled off his dad's famous celebration.

He was subsequently mobbed by his delighted team-mates.

One excited fan online wrote: "Like Father Like Son 🐐X🐐"

While another commented: "Give him number 7."

Cristiano Jr has played alongside Wayne Rooney's eldest son Kai at times this season.

The duo were both on the scoresheet as their side played West Brom last month.

Cristiano Jr is often cheered on by most of his family at games.

Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez loves being in attendance, with twins Mateo and Eva, both four, and Alana Martin, four, in tow.

Cristiano Jr is set to have a new pair of little supporters imminently, with Georgina pregnant with twins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HK4lK_0f98nP1N00
Cristiano Jr's matches are often family occasions Credit: Instagram @georginagio
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pBfeV_0f98nP1N00
Ronaldo Sr is proud of his son's efforts Credit: Getty

