I use three Dollar Tree products to make the perfect DIY car freshener – it only takes two minutes to put together

By Jacob Bentley-York
 3 days ago

A WOMAN has revealed that she uses three Dollar Tree products to make the perfect DIY car freshener – and it takes just two minutes to put together.

Ariel posted a video on TikTok to share how she went about constructing the small makeshift deodorizer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22GzSV_0f98nEYc00
The woman believes she has discovered an car freshener DIY hack Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24s25G_0f98nEYc00
Ariel says she uses scent boosters from Dollar Tree Credit: TikTok

She started by grabbing scent boosters, a small jar and a pack of stick pads.

Next, she filed the container with the detergents – placing a spare sticky on the base.

As she placed it in her car she said: “So this is really cute and I love the little yellow beads inside.”

“Let’s stick in down and see what happens.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nXB5j_0f98nEYc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BTPwr_0f98nEYc00

Once Ariel showed off her neat DIY trick, most could not wait to try it for themselves.

One wrote: “OOO, can’t wait to see if this works. I love the laundry scent boosters. Great idea.”

Another penned: “I use the same jar, and put some scented wax. It smelling good.”

While a third added: “You can also make febreeze with those beads. Get any scent you like an empty spray bottle. Put in how water beads and a cupful of rubbing alcohol.”

However, others were not so convinced by the makeshift fresher, as one disapaointed user wrote: “This didn’t work for me lmao.”

Ariel replied: “I’m honestly doubtful, but it’s cute idk.”

The Sun revealed earlier this month the four items you should always buy in the store - and the ones to avoid.

And we told how shoppers of six Dollar Store secrets to help with making the most savings.

However the store has also been accused of reducing count size of some products after increasing their standard prices from $1 to $1.25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vyCxP_0f98nEYc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Kytm_0f98nEYc00

Several commenters blasted Dollar Tree for the cuts after the chain claimed that the increase would allow greater quality and variety in its stores.

Dollar Tree did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The US Sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KU1Gf_0f98nEYc00
She poured the laundry beads into a small container Credit: @itsari_b/TIK TOK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dw1HI_0f98nEYc00
Before placing a small sticky pad on the bottom Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cD8RH_0f98nEYc00
She showed off the final product in her car Credit: @itsari_b/TIK TOK

