Desperate search is launched for missing children as their father has not seen or heard from them since Christmas Day

A desperate search has been launched for two children not seen or heard from by their father since Christmas Day.

Kaelan Amir Myers, 13, and Ellah Rose Myers, 11, were last seen in NSW in the care of their mother Mellanie Kerry McNamara.

The Australian Federal Police on Thursday night called for public assistance to help locate the missing children.

Their father has not seen or heard from either of them since late December, 2021.

Police said the trio may be in the Crookwell or Goulburn regions in the Southern Tablelands of NSW, about a two-hour drive from Sydney.

Kaelan is described as being 175cm tall with short brown hair while his younger sister Ellah is 150cm tall with long brown hair.

The children's mother Mellanie is 165cm tall, has fair skin, medium-length dark blonde hair and blue/green eyes.

Police have encouraged anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers.