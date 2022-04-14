ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Desperate search is launched for missing children as their father has not seen or heard from them since Christmas Day

By Olivia Day
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A desperate search has been launched for two children not seen or heard from by their father since Christmas Day.

Kaelan Amir Myers, 13, and Ellah Rose Myers, 11, were last seen in NSW in the care of their mother Mellanie Kerry McNamara.

The Australian Federal Police on Thursday night called for public assistance to help locate the missing children.

Their father has not seen or heard from either of them since late December, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16NuB8_0f98kju400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33lmzE_0f98kju400

Police said the trio may be in the Crookwell or Goulburn regions in the Southern Tablelands of NSW, about a two-hour drive from Sydney.

Kaelan is described as being 175cm tall with short brown hair while his younger sister Ellah is 150cm tall with long brown hair.

The children's mother Mellanie is 165cm tall, has fair skin, medium-length dark blonde hair and blue/green eyes.

Police have encouraged anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iaA8Q_0f98kju400
The Australian Federal Police on Thursday night called for public assistance for help locating Mellanie Kerry McNamara (pictured) and her two children

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Desperate search for school vice-captain who vanished three months ago ends in tragedy as his body is found - after he made a tear-jerking speech to classmates about his traumatic childhood

The desperate search for a missing 20-year-old man has ended in tragedy more than three months after he mysteriously vanished without a trace. Logan Losurdo, a former vice-captain of Tuggerah Lakes Secondary College, had been missing from the NSW Central Coast since November 26. His body was found 11 days...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Christmas#Brown Hair#Nsw
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Sydney
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Teenage girls arrested on tip from their mothers after video ‘shows them attacking homeless people’

Two teenage girls in New England were arrested for assaulting homeless people on the street after their own mothers reported them to authorities, police said.The Auburn Police Department in Maine said on Sunday that it had charged two girls, aged 14 and 16, as well as a 15-year-old boy who allegedly filmed the incident, who was charged with criminal conspiracy.A video circulating on Facebook, seen by The Independent, showed two young women repeatedly kicking and punching a person sitting on the street, who screams while a man sitting next to them pleads with the girls to stop.A voice, possibly from...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Eight-month-old baby boy is found alive after spending nearly 24 hours lost alone in Louisiana field

An eight-month-old infant abandoned overnight in a field in Louisiana has been found in what officials dubbed a “miracle” discovery.The infant, named Niguel Jackson, was found “alive and healthy” in a field along Plank Road on 16 March after hours of search by law-enforcement authorities.Officials said that finding Niguel unhurt and unscathed was nothing short of a “miracle”.In a statement, Baton Rouge Police Department said: “Today, Baton Rouge Police Officers in collaboration with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Parish Search and Rescue, East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, Emergency Medical Services, Acadian Ambulance and hospital staff performed search and rescue procedures...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shreveport Magazine

“One girl weighed less than 5 pounds and another less than a gallon of milk when they died”, Mom testified how she didn’t give her daughters any food or water for two weeks

The 32-year-old mom testified on Wednesday that one child weighed less than five pounds and another less than a gallon of milk when they died. The mother reportedly admitted that she along with her girlfriend and her girlfriend’s parents starved and tortured the girls intentionally. She revealed how she would often withhold food from the girls. The girls were reportedly punished for no actual reason, according to the mother. The girls acted like normal children and acted and behaved like normal children.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Harrowing 911 call reveals workers 'didn't secure the seatbelt' of 14-year-old who fell to his death from 430-foot Orlando drop tower: Caller says teen was 'not responsive' but possibly still alive immediately after fall

A harrowing 911 call revealed how Orlando's ICON theme park employees 'didn't secure the seatbelt' of a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death from a 430-foot drop tower this week. 'They didn't secure the seatbelt on him,' an unidentified woman caller told a 911 operator. 'They're saying he's breathing,...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother Andrea Yates who drowned her five children in a bathtub refuses own release from mental hospital

More than two decades after she confessed to drowning her five young children at her Houston home’s bathtub, Andrea Yates has refused to face a hearing to determine if she can be released from a mental health facility.Yates, now 57, is granted a review annually to leave the Kerrville state hospital in Texas where she has lived for more than 15 years, but denies herself the opportunity to leave every year, reported People magazine. “She’s where she wants to be. Where she needs to be,” her defence attorney George Parnham said last year.“And I mean, hypothetically, where would she go?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

337K+
Followers
30K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy