I gave my council flat kitchen a modern makeover using a hairdryer & lick of paint & people can’t believe the results

By Chloe Morgan
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A savvy woman has revealed how she gave her dated council flat kitchen a very modern makeover - with very impressive results.

The UK-based woman, who goes by the acronym @kit_home on TikTok, shared before snaps of her old-fashioned kitchen which looked in desperate need of some TLC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFPbf_0f98jcgm00
A woman, from the UK, shared impressive before (pictured) and after photos of her council flat kitchen Credit: .tiktok.com/@kit_home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jyu2t_0f98jcgm00
The kitchen was given a new lease of life following the modern makeover Credit: .tiktok.com/@kit_home

It featured tired-looking wooden cupboards and outdated off-white coloured tiles - not to mention lack of storage options.

But rather than fork out for a professional, the clever DIY fan decided to take matters into her own hands and do the project herself.

In the short clip, she can be seen stripping the laminate off the cupboard doors using a hairdryer before giving them a much-needed lick of white paint.

And it seemed her handiwork definitely paid off because the kitchen looked almost unrecognisable after the transformation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FQ8Nc_0f98jcgm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kjKK4_0f98jcgm00

Now, the kitchen boasts stylish black tiles and modern white cupboards, and has been given a completely new lease of life.

To complete the look, the woman added wooden shelves and accessorised with plants and ornaments.

And her social media comments were left more than impressed with the finished results.

"Wow looks fantastic," praised one.

A second enthused: "Nice job..looks great."

A further commented: "Oh wow lovely," while a fourth penned: "Stunning! Well done x"

A further wrote: "Love it looks fab."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pvcQ0_0f98jcgm00
The woman gave herself plenty of storage options thanks to some trendy new wooden shelves Credit: .tiktok.com/@kit_home

