'I know I have a reputation but I've NEVER ever been as bad as Diego Simeone!': Neil Warnock says it's a 'blessing' Manchester City overcame Atletico Madrid's antics as he praises the referee (for once!) for the way he handled fiery Champions League clash

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Neil Warnock has slammed Diego Simeone for his antics during Atletico Madrid's Champions League exit at the hands of Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side reached the semi-finals with a 1-0 aggregate victory after a tense and chaotic second-leg, where tempers of Atletico players boiled over towards the end of the game.

Simeone was as lively as ever on the touchline, sarcastically clapping the referee and receiving a yellow card, as more than 10 minutes of injury time were played due to the chaos on the field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PPKx5_0f98jY6k00
Tempers boiled over during Atletico Madrid's clash with Manchester City on Wednesday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHgNv_0f98jY6k00
Neil Warnock claimed that he was 'never as bad' on the touchline as Diego Simeone last night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwn3F_0f98jY6k00
Simeone was as lively as ever and was seen sarcastically clapping near the end of the game

Warnock, who recently announced his retirement as a manager, held his own fierce reputation and was known for calling out referees during his four decades in the dugout.

But even he was shocked by Simeone, as he said on talkSport: 'I loved it when Simeone and the others (coaches) and the players were all talking about time-wasting for Man City.

'Because at Manchester they never ever tried to play and it just shows you what good players they are really.

'I've never seen many sides create so many chances against a good Man City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11bOAZ_0f98jY6k00
Simeone has words with Raheem Sterling as tempers boiled over towards the end of the game
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5QTb_0f98jY6k00
Warnock had his own fierce reputation as a manager and would often rant towards referees

'For football it was a blessing they got knocked out. I know I have a reputation on the sidelines but I've never been as bad as Simeone on the touchline last night deary me.'

Warnock even offered rare praise to the referee of the game who was German Daniel Siebert.

He said: 'I know you will laugh at me when I say it, I'm the biggest critic of the referees - I think it was unrefereeable if there's such a word in the last 20 minutes - I thought he did brilliant me.'

Apart from Simeone, there were seven players who received yellow cards while Felipe was sent off for a second yellow late on in the game.

On the pitch, the hosts once again looked to assert themselves physically on their opponents but, despite creating several chances in the second half, were unable to find the crucial goal that would have forced extra-time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hFo1b_0f98jY6k00
Warnock offered praise to referee Daniel Siebert despite saying the game was 'unrefereeable'

Stefan Savic was in the thick of the action as he dragged Phil Foden, headbutted Raheem Sterling and pulled Jack Grealish's hair - all without a red card.

The tensions even continued into the tunnel at full-time, with the extraordinary moment several heated players exchanged insults caught on camera.

Back in August, Warnock was slammed by charity Ref Support UK for his protests against referee Steve Martin, after raging against a number of decisions which went against Middlesbrough in their 3-2 loss to Queens Park Rangers.

Warnock marched onto the pitch and confronted the referee, with pictures showing the manager visibly shouting and waving his arms in the air.

This led to Warnock getting involved in a row with the referee charity's chief Martin Cassidy on talkSport.

Warnock was slammed for his 'pantomime antics' though the then Boro manager fired back and said he 'doesn't respect' the organisation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tFSXN_0f98jY6k00
Simeone's Atletico Madrid side crashed out of the tournament with a 1-0 aggregate loss

