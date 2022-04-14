ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Paige Spiranac reveals she broke down in tears on live TV as she was being ‘blackmailed over stolen private property’

By Giacomo Pisa
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

PAIGE SPIRANAC has hit back at cruel social media trolls who mocked her for "crying all over TV" back in her playing days.

The 29-year-old pro golfer turned social media star was quizzed by reporters on dealing with cyber bullies back in 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YshCK_0f98fzJj00
Spiranac broke down in tears during a press conference in 2016 Credit: YouTube: VVIP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bji4s_0f98fzJj00
A fan has brought the incident back up, with Spiranac hitting back Credit: YouTube: VVIP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SMtsE_0f98fzJj00
Spiranac is a former professional golfer turned social media star Credit: Instagram @paige.renee

Still playing professionally at the time, Spiranac said: "When you see the comments that people say, they're extremely cruel.

"They attack not only me, but my parents, my family, my friends and they say I'm a disgrace to golf, and no one sees that.

"And I still get those comments and I still deal with it every day," with Spiranac then breaking down in tears.

Now she has been targeted on Twitter for the incident, which happened over five years ago.

A vile message said: "Don’t be mean to her. She will cry all over the tv about how people only talk about her boobs, while getting a playing exemption."

Spiranac bravely hit back and revealed that at the time she was dealing with being "blackmailed over stolen private property", while also receiving abuse online.

She responded on Wednesday: "Or maybe I cried because two minutes before I stepped on stage for the press conference I was being blackmailed over stolen private property and people were threatening my life."

Meanwhile another troll criticised her for the way she dressed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LVhod_0f98fzJj00
Spiranac is often targeted by cruel trolls on social media Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Again Spiranac responded, this time saying: "I like boobs. Specifically my boobs."

But it's not just trolls that Spiranac has engaged with on social media.

The blonde beauty has dug out golf superstar Bryson DeChambeau plenty of times in the past, and reignited their feud ahead of the Masters last week.

Spiranac though insists it's not personal and has previously called DeChambeau an "easy joke".

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Tammin Sursok tears up as she reveals she and daughter Phoenix, eight, have tested positive for Covid-19 - after her husband almost died from the virus

Former Home and Away star Tammin Sursok has tested positive for Covid-19. The 38-year-old actress shared the news on Wednesday, revealing her daughter Phoenix, eight, also has the virus. It comes after Tammin's American producer husband Sean McEwen, 45, almost died during his battle with coronavirus when he contracted it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Private Property#Bullying
SheKnows

Sharna Burgess Reveals She Was Afraid to Tell Brian Austin Green & His Kids About Being Pregnant

Click here to read the full article. Announcing a pregnancy can be a whole mixture of emotions, from excitement to terror. Even dancing superstar Sharna Burgess got the jitters when telling her beau Brian Austin Green that they were expecting. Burgess recounted the day that she told Green about their unexpected pregnancy to US Magazine. She recalled taking the pregnancy test in the bathroom, contemplating how to announce it to him while their team the Los Angeles Lakers were losing the game they were watching. She said, “I was like, ‘What am I gonna do?’ I can’t tell him now. This is...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas

Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Amy Schumer says she ran her Will Smith joke past the actor before the 2022 Oscars: ‘I’ve been burned too many times’

Amy Schumer has said she informed all the people she planned to make jokes about at the 2022 Oscars, including Will Smith, before the ceremony.The comedian, who co-hosted the event with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, made jokes aimed at Smith, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Kirsten Dunst.In a new interview on SiriuxXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Schumer has confirmed that the targets of her jokes were aware of what was coming and approved the digs ahead of time.“I did reach out to people I was going to joke about before and make sure it was OK with them because I’ve...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp v Amber Heard: Couple’s former marriage counselor says pair engaged in ‘mutual abuse’

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s former marriage counselor told a courtroom the couple engaged in what she saw as “mutual abuse”.Dr Laurel Anderson was called as a witness on Thursday (14 April) as part of the defamation trial opposing Depp and Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. She was asked about some of her past sessions with the pair.Asked whether Heard had ever reported any physical violence by Depp to her, Dr Anderson said yes. Asked whether she had seen photos, she said she had but doesn’t remember when. Asked whether “there was violence from Mr Depp toward Amber”, she said: “Yes,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Group Reunites at Coachella 6 Years After Breakup

Coachella attendees were treated to an incredible surprise on Saturday – the reunion of defunct K-pop girl group 2NE1. The pop group stopped performing live together in 2015 and officially disbanded in 2016, and there have been no promises of a reunion since then. On Saturday, they returned to the stage in the Coachella Valley.
MUSIC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
391K+
Followers
19K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy