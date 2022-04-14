Paige Spiranac reveals she broke down in tears on live TV as she was being ‘blackmailed over stolen private property’

PAIGE SPIRANAC has hit back at cruel social media trolls who mocked her for "crying all over TV" back in her playing days.

The 29-year-old pro golfer turned social media star was quizzed by reporters on dealing with cyber bullies back in 2016.

Spiranac broke down in tears during a press conference in 2016 Credit: YouTube: VVIP

A fan has brought the incident back up, with Spiranac hitting back Credit: YouTube: VVIP

Spiranac is a former professional golfer turned social media star Credit: Instagram @paige.renee

Still playing professionally at the time, Spiranac said: "When you see the comments that people say, they're extremely cruel.

"They attack not only me, but my parents, my family, my friends and they say I'm a disgrace to golf, and no one sees that.

"And I still get those comments and I still deal with it every day," with Spiranac then breaking down in tears.

Now she has been targeted on Twitter for the incident, which happened over five years ago.

A vile message said: "Don’t be mean to her. She will cry all over the tv about how people only talk about her boobs, while getting a playing exemption."

Spiranac bravely hit back and revealed that at the time she was dealing with being "blackmailed over stolen private property", while also receiving abuse online.

She responded on Wednesday: "Or maybe I cried because two minutes before I stepped on stage for the press conference I was being blackmailed over stolen private property and people were threatening my life."

Meanwhile another troll criticised her for the way she dressed.

Spiranac is often targeted by cruel trolls on social media Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Again Spiranac responded, this time saying: "I like boobs. Specifically my boobs."

But it's not just trolls that Spiranac has engaged with on social media.

The blonde beauty has dug out golf superstar Bryson DeChambeau plenty of times in the past, and reignited their feud ahead of the Masters last week.

Spiranac though insists it's not personal and has previously called DeChambeau an "easy joke".