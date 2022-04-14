ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans convinced they know what sparked ugly tunnel bust-up between Man City and Atletico Madrid

By Chisanga Malata
The US Sun
 3 days ago

FOOTIE fans are convinced Jack Grealish called Stefan Savic a "c**t" moments before he had his hair pulled by the Atletico Madrid defender.

Man City's £100million man exchanged words with Savic seconds after the Montenegrin tried hauling an injured Phil Foden off the pitch in the final minute of a testy Champions League quarter-final tie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nExAV_0f98fgnA00
Jack Grealish was involved in a heated altercation with Stefan Savic on Wednesday night Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pn7xf_0f98fgnA00
Grealish ended up shoving the former Manchester City defender Credit: GETTY

And some watchers of the match, which ended in a disgraceful melee, believe the England international dropped the c-bomb to the former City man.

One tweeted: "Jack Grealish just called Savic a c**t and he's pulled his hair."

Another said: "Jack Grealish telling Savic, 'You're a f*****g c**t mate' the highlight of the s**thousery."

And another said: "Jack Grealish calling someone a c**t in the Champions League is peak 2022 football and I love it."

One remarked: "Jack Grealish calling someone a c**t is a form of art. Love that man."

Another chimed in: "Jack Grealish just casually calling Savic over to calmly call him a c**t is absolute top s**thousery."

Savic, somehow, escaped a red card for his trio of offences during the melee, in which he also headbutted Raheem Sterling.

The disgraceful scenes continued after the full-time whistle, with tempers continuing to flare in the tunnel.

Croatia international Sime Vrsaljko threw a pair of keeper gloves at a City staff members moments before appearing to spit in the direction of Kyle Walker.

Atleti boss Diego Simeone said of the tunnel incident: "I didn't see it.

"I stayed on the pitch applauding the fans. By the time I went upstairs, I saw no one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20zWvx_0f98fgnA00
And footy fans believe Grealish called the Montenegrin a 'c**t' Credit: BT SPORT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bgril_0f98fgnA00
Grealish ended up having his hair pulled by an irate Savic Credit: BT SPORT

"Football has a lot of facets, it's not my place to say if our rivals were playing well or not, or what kind of football they played.

"That is what you do. We have to think of what we did.

"Playing against probably the best team in the world and realising we could compete really well against them it doesn't really leave me happy at all.

"The only thing that makes me happy is winning so I feel unhappy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i06Fu_0f98fgnA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Is9tL_0f98fgnA00

Simeone then shockingly defended his players' antics on the pitch, saying: "I think that justice should be implemented by other people.

"It's the referee who should give justice. There was a penalty on [Angel] Correa but they didn't even check it on video, so."

