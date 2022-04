The pageantry, the skills, the competition! Are you ready for some rodeo action in Missoula? The University of Montana Spring Rodeo is set to take over the Missoula Fairgrounds for two nights at the end of April. To each their own when it comes to having a favorite part of the rodeo but I'll always have to give the nod to bull riding. It just takes an extra bit of crazy to voluntarily sit on top of one of those beasts fully knowing that its only mission is to toss you off! And you can bet that bull riding will be part of both nights of the rodeo at the fairgrounds.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO