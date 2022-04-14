How Green is Wisconsin?

There's been a lot of recent news about investing in our infrastructure and expanding access to EV charging stations. As projects are being allocated in accordance with President Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law, we'd like to take this opportunity to remind our leaders about some green infrastructure technologies we've previously covered on this site that promise to help further lower the carbon footprint of the transportation sector both immediately and as we approach an electrified future.

TRAFFIC ・ 25 DAYS AGO