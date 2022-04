If you’ve been using Google Lens extensively on your smartphone, then your Chrome browser too will now be able to use the same features in the latest update. Google Lens is now integrated into the browser to make it easier to search for anything on the web. With the Lens, you can also easily copy and paste and translate text from any images which provide a faster OCR functionality. It comes a week after the company launched multisearch on the Android and iOS apps.

