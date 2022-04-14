I wasn’t sure what size I’d be in H&M so ordered a 14 & 16 – I’m fuming over what turned up

BUYING a new pair of jeans is something most of treat like a military operation - either you devote an entire day to traipsing round the shops or bulk-buy lots of different sizes online.

So when TikTok user Em spotted a pretty pair of blue floral-printed jeans in H&M recently, she did the wise thing of ordering two sizes - just in case one didn't fit.

Em ordered two sizes in the £17.99 H&M trousers Credit: .tiktok.com/@emilyyyylou12

She was fuming over the barely noticeable size difference between the 14 and 16 Credit: tiktok.com/@emilyyyylou12

The waistband on the 16 looked half an inch bigger than the size down Credit: tiktok.com/@emilyyyylou12

But the day they turned up on her doorstep, the fashion fan was raging over the barely noticeable size difference between the 14 and 16.

In a viral video that's racked up over 85,000 views, Em laid the trousers on top of each other to highlight how they were pretty much "exactly the same size".

She raged: "The only difference is [the 16] is a tiny bit longer.

"It's not you - it's the clothing industry."

When she zoomed in on the waistbands, the size 16 looked like it was only half an inch bigger too.

What's more, other customers who have purchased the £17.99 trousers claimed they were on the small side too as they fell underneath the "spot on" size chart on the website.

She captioned the clip: "It’s an absolute joke and the clothing industry need to sort it out!!

"I’m fed up of feeling s*** when I have to buy four sizes up."

Unsurprisingly, Em complained to H&M about her order - who said they will "provide the feedback for future collections".

She added: "I purchased these in the next size up (18) and the fit very snug but were wearable."

Needless to say, viewers were grateful to Em for speaking up on the topic.

"This makes me feel so much better," one replied. "Thanks for showing."

Another added: "I’m usually a 16/18 jeans and I ordered a 20 in jeans from there recently and couldn’t do them up."

Meanwhile, a third said: "I just learned to not look at the numbers?! If it fits great! If it doesn't put it back and get a bigger size."

Fabulous has approached H&M for comment.