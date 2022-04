New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green was trying to figure out what exactly was going to work in Friday night's play-in game against theLA Clippers. Here was Green, a first-year head coach, battling it out adjustment for adjustment with Ty Lue, a championship-winning coach considered by some to be among the best in the league. The heavyweight fight, as Green called the battle, was tilting in Lue and the Clippers' direction when New Orleans watched a 16-point first-half lead evaporate into a 10-point Clippers lead by the end of the third quarter.

