JPD apprehends Exxon, Napa burglar

MADERA (CBS13) — Officers arrested two people in Madera for catalytic converter theft, a common theft trend that has been on the rise recently, said the City of Madera Police Department. When officers conducted a traffic stop early Sunday morning they found that the two men they pulled over suspiciously had everything that a catalytic converter thief needs in their vehicle. When they continued the investigation they discovered that the two men, Cesar Torres and Alberto Garcia, were in fact involved in catalytic converter theft. According to officers, thieves can get anywhere from $50.00 to $200.00 for a stolen catalytic converter while the victim is left with a $1,000.00 to $2,000.00 replacement bill. California lawmakers are currently drafting Senate bills that would increase penalties for catalytic converter thieves as this crime is on the rise.

MADERA, CA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO