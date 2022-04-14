JPD apprehends Exxon, Napa burglar

In Jefferson, you can run, but you can’t run far. According to a press release from Jefferson Police Department Chief Florentino Perez, JPD arrested James Earl Warren JR, 33, late Wednesday evening following reports of burglary....
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A truck was stolen after burglars broke into a building and took the keys. On March 17, Pennsylvania State Police Corry Troopers responded to the report of a burglary and vehicle theft on West Central Avenue in Oil Creek Township in Crawford County. PSP says an unknown...
Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive.Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III.Tincher was charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He remains jailed in Rome. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.Police said Cumming's family believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned after not hearing from her and reported she might be missing.Police...
A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
The search continued Sunday for a person believed drowned in the Coosa River in the area of Memorial Bridge. Gadsden Fire Chief Wil Reed said the department's boat was first in the water after dispatchers received a report at about 5:21 p.m. Saturday about a person in the river. He...
Beloved Georgia rapper Arthur “Archie” Eversole has died after allegedly being shot by his own brother. The 37-year-old artist, best known for his 2002 song “We Ready,” was shot on March 25 at a Chevron gas station in DeKalb County, according to a statement provided to Oxygen.com on Friday by the DeKalb County Police Department.
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Former Upper Yoder Township police chief Don Hess has confirmed to 6 News that he will be rejoining the Johnstown police department. Hess' resignation was made official at Thursday night's Upper Yoder Township Supervisors meeting. “I am very happy to be returning to the City...
MISSION, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Anzalduas International Bridge apprehended Jose Arnulfo Pena Monarrez, a male Mexican citizen from Fort Worth, Texas who had an arrest warrant associated with child-related sex crimes. “CBP Field Operations is always vigilant in apprehending...
MADERA (CBS13) — Officers arrested two people in Madera for catalytic converter theft, a common theft trend that has been on the rise recently, said the City of Madera Police Department.
When officers conducted a traffic stop early Sunday morning they found that the two men they pulled over suspiciously had everything that a catalytic converter thief needs in their vehicle.
When they continued the investigation they discovered that the two men, Cesar Torres and Alberto Garcia, were in fact involved in catalytic converter theft.
According to officers, thieves can get anywhere from $50.00 to $200.00 for a stolen catalytic converter while the victim is left with a $1,000.00 to $2,000.00 replacement bill.
California lawmakers are currently drafting Senate bills that would increase penalties for catalytic converter thieves as this crime is on the rise.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson Police Department is investigating a business burglary that occurred in Jackson around 12:30 a.m. on March 18. The information comes from JPD Spokesperson Sam Brown. According to Spokesperson Brown, a male broke into and ransacked offices inside the Capital Towers building on 125 South...
A police officer in Fairfield County is facing strangulation and assault charges following what authorities described as a “family violence incident.”. Just after 3 p.m. Friday, April 15, police say they received a call about an assault that happened at a home in Norwalk, indicating the offender had left the premises.
