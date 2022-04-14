ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Must Read Alaska

Redistricting Board votes 3-2 for Senate district tying together conservative fortress that encircles Anchorage

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MIBk2_0f98Vmna00

An area of Anchorage that politicos have long referred to as the “conservative fortress” — a region between Eagle River and South Anchorage all the way to Girdwood — is now a Senate district. Another Eagle River Senate seat encompasses North Eagle River and the military community of Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, and ties in Government Hill, which sits to the west of JBER.

The Alaska Redistricting Board approved a new map of state Senate districts after the Alaska Supreme Court had sent the board back to the drawing table over the previous map, which had linked part of Eagle River to a portion just south of it in the Muldoon neighborhood as a Senate district.

The Muldoon linkage had been contiguous and compact, as required by the legal guidelines for redistricting, but the liberal-leaning court decided the communities were too different and that the Redistricting Board had not allowed enough public input. The Supreme Court agreed with the Superior Court that the lines were politically gerrymandered.

The two liberal members of the Redistricting Board, Nicole Borromeo and Melanie Bahnke, are unhappy with the new map’s vote on Wednesday, which went 3-2, with the two women on the losing end. They fought for a map that would put Democrats more in control of Anchorage Senate seats. They publicly denounced the new map as gerrymandered, and signed their names in opposition to it, saying that the court should take over the process for drawing the lines since the board was “defunct, we are derelict in our duties.”

The two women, one appointed by a now-retired Supreme Court Justice and one appointed by former House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, preferred to dilute the military vote by incorporating it into the neighborhoods of downtown Anchorage and Government Hill.

Government Hill voters in 2020 voted for Joe Biden over Donald Trump by 35 votes (Biden-173, Trump-148). They voted for Democrat backed Senate candidate Al Gross over Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, 166 to 151, just 15 votes. And they voted for Democrat-backed Alyse Galvin over Congressman Don Young, 186 to 152, just 24 votes.

In comparison, JBER voters in 2020 voted for Trump over Biden (Trump-249, Biden-81). They voted for Sen. Dan Sullivan over Democrat-backed Al Gross, Sullivan-243, Gross-86). And they supported Congressman Don Young over Democrat-backed Alyse Galvin, (Young-247, Galvin-109). These preferences are similar to how Eagle River precincts voted.

Those advocating in favor of the Eagle River tie-in to JBER said that the families in Eagle River have stronger relationships with the base, including school attendance. Bartlett and Eagle River High Schools have the highest number of military families in the area.

Those opposed are unhappy with Government Hill being paired with Eagle River, part of the Republican stronghold.

Political boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, following the U.S. Census. The boundaries are supposed to contain roughly equal portions of population so that political representation is even. In many states, redistricting also involves congressional districts, but in Alaska, the boundaries are for state House and Senate seats, since there is but one congressional at-large seat. The process for redrawing the maps started last August with the release of final Census numbers.

Two state senators — Sen. Lora Reinbold of Eagle River and Sen. Roger Holland of South Anchorage — had testified against the new Senate boundaries, which effect them. They are now in the same district and would have to run against each other this year; former Sen. Cathy Giessel has also filed to run for that seat.

But the Eagle River-South Anchorage fortress has been in one Senate district in the past, which will come into play when the map is reviewed by the court. So will the demographics of Anchorage’s oldest neighborhood, Government Hill, which was originally built to house government employees, and maintains that characteristic today.

Girdwood is an outlier for either South Anchorage or Eagle River, the communities it is tied to historically by the Iditarod Trail, but which are now dissimilar in voter behavior. In 2020, the Girdwood voters preferred Joe Biden over Donald Trump, (Biden-490, Trump-219). They voted for Al Gross for Senate over Sen. Dan Sullivan, (Gross-480, Sullivan-234), and Alyse Galvin for House over Congressman Don Young (Galvin-511, Young-229).

Comments / 0

Related
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Downtown Anchorage#Senate Seat#Eagle River#The Alaska Supreme Court#The Redistricting Board#The Supreme Court#The Superior Court#Democrats#Anchorage Senate
Vice

Nearly Half of Republicans Now Think Top Democrats Are Running Pedophile Cabals

Almost half of Republicans and more than half of Trump 2020 voters think top Democrats are involved in pedophilia cabals, a recent YouGov poll found. While just 14 percent of respondents of all parties said that they have a somewhat or very favorable view of QAnon, including 16 percent of Republicans, the core tenet of the QAnon conspiracy theory has thoroughly infiltrated the GOP. The survey found that 30% of respondents said it’s true that “top Democrats are involved in elite child sex-trafficking rings,” and that the more conservative respondents were, the more likely they were to believe that.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salon

Sarah Palin accuses Ketanji Brown Jackson of being "ill-prepared" for questions: "It's insulting"

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. (Kris Connor/Getty Images) Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson appears to have the votes to be confirmed to the Supreme Court, as three Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, — are set to vote with every Democrat. She brings with her a trove of legal experience, including the first Supreme Court nominee in decades to have served as a public defender.
ALASKA STATE
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy