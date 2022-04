Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I know they came out with a few new Jumanji movies in the past 5 years. I have nothing against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and I'm sure these movies are delightful, but I have no desire to watch them. Why? Out of respect for the original and the late Robin Williams, of course! It's the same reason I won't watch the new Aladdin. Some things don't need to be replicated.

KEENE, NH ・ 10 DAYS AGO