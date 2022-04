At 11:33 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, a Trooper assigned to the State Police Milton-Barracks was on patrol on Route 24 in Randolph. While traveling southbound he noticed a white Chevy Suburban traveling faster than the flow of traffic, passing vehicles on the left. The Trooper conducted an electronic check of the vehicle’s registration and found the registered owner had two active felony warrants for his arrest. The Trooper was able to position his cruiser behind the Suburban and turn on his cruiser’s blue lights to conduct a stop.

RANDOLPH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO