The best Prime Day TV deals 2022 - all the biggest sales still live

Even though this year's Amazon Prime Day TV deals are officially over, there are still some offers to be had before they wrap up for good. To help you make any last-minute savings, we've rounded up all the best offers below.

Just be quick. The really good deals go fast, and if you see solid Prime Day TV deals that seem too good to be true, then they won't be around for long - grab them before it's too late or forever hold your peace. The same is true if you're after a different kind of screen, like the Prime Day monitor deals .

For now, however, we'll be covering TV and nothing but. Whatever you're after, whatever tech, size or budget, there's a saving here for you somewhere. So take a look at the Amazon Prime Day TV deals we've found for you and see if your new screen is here.

(Image credit: Future)

Prime Day TV deals

Jump straight to the best early Prime Day TV deals in your region just below.

US deals

UK deals

If you're looking for a new TV to enhance your movie-watching experience, or update your home setup, now's a great time to look out for a bargain while stocks last. And if you're after a new display when it comes to your play sessions, there are some great options out when it comes to finding the best gaming TVs , or the best TVs for PS5 or Xbox Series X .

No matter what you're searching for, we're keeping track of all of the best Prime Day TV deals right now. We'll be updating this page frequently too as and when the deals pop up, so be sure to check back with us. And it's again worth noting that you will need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of these deal prices, if you don't already have one then don't worry as you can grab yourself a 30-day free trial further down the page.

The best Prime Day TV deals available now

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

The only way to play the game is to play by the rules and subscribe to Amazon Prime. This will ensure you'll have access to the best deals and deepest discounts, but you'll also bag the extra benefits like video and music streaming, free delivery, and Prime gaming. And even if you're not interested in Prime, it's worth signing up for the big sales event itself and then canceling it. You can just go for a free trial and cancel it before the $14.99/£7.99 per month cost kicks in.

The best Prime Day TV deals - US

TCL 43-inch 4K UHD TV | $249.99 $174.99 at Amazon

Save $75 - Cheaper TCL 4K TVs are seeing some serious discounts in Amazon's Prime Day TV deals, dropping the 43-inch model down to just $174.99. That's a record low price where we've only ever seen costs dip to $235 in the past.

View Deal

Insignia 4K TV | 43-inch | $299.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $110 - We've never seen this Insignia 4K TV this cheap before - in fact we've never seen it drop below $200. That means you've already got a chance to secure a record low price on a budget display in this week's Prime Day TV deals.

View Deal

Amazon Fire 4K TV | 43-inch | $369.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $170 - The official Amazon Fire TV is down to just $199.99 right now, thanks to a massive $170 discount. Of course, you are getting a smaller 43-inch display size here - but that's perfect if you're looking for a budget display that still packs plenty of smart features.

View Deal

Insginia F30 4K TV | 50-inch | $400 $239.99 at Amazon

Save $160 - If ever a budget TV and its price represented a cheap 4K TV deal, this is it. The Insignia F30 won't win any prizes for its performance or gaming prowess, but if you're looking for a cheap screen, the value here is hard to beat.

View Deal

Hisense U6 4K TV | 50-inch | $529.99 $339.99 at Amazon

Save $190 - Amazon's Prime Day TV deals are kicking off with a return to a record low price on the 50-inch Hisense U6 display. That's an excellent $190 saving, and a solid display for under $400.

View Deal

Vizio M-Series 4K UHD OLED TV | 55-inch | $579.99 $448 at Amazon

Save $132 - While we have seen this 55-inch Vizio QLED TV $20 cheaper in the past, that was only during one flash sale back in April. This is one of the better prices we've seen on this quality panel so far this year, so it's certainly one to watch in the Prime Day TV deals.

View Deal

Insignia F30 4K TV | 75-inch | $850 $599.99 at Amazon

Save $250 - But if you want to go even larger and maximise every dollar of your budget, then the biggest saving today can be had on the wall-filling 75-incher variant. Again, hard to beat on value and it looks to be a lowest ever price from what we can tell too.

View Deal

LG 48-inch A1 Series OLED TV | $1,199.99 $796.99 at Amazon

Save $523; Lowest ever price - You're getting the LG A1 for its lowest ever price here, beating off the record low that we saw on it a few weeks ago already - this is probably a TV deal we'd recommend jumping on right now given the price and the depth of cut. Keeping an eye on it could be a good move but we don't know how long stock will last at this price.

View Deal

Hisense U7G | 65-inch | $1,099.99 $698 at Amazon

Save $402 - This is a wonderfully big saving on a TV that is perfect for any use in 2022 - including new-gen gaming on a PS5 or Xbox Series X thanks to the 120Hz capability. This is the TV's record low price too and takes the screen into a whole new price category. Great value.

View Deal

Amazon Fire 4K TV | 75-inch | $1,099.99 $749.99 at Amazon

Save $350 - You can save a massive $350 on the equally huge 75-inch Amazon Fire TV in the site's latest Prime Day TV deals. That's a monster saving for such a large display, and particularly impressive considering this is a return to a record low price.

View Deal

Samsung Q60B | 60-inch | $897.99 $797.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - A solid saving on a quality Samsung QLED TV from this year's line - and a lesser-spotted 60-inch model, no less - that brings this panel down to a record low. It has been this price laready but this is astill just a great deal for anyone looking for a TV with Samsung's pedigree without going too mental with the price tag.

View Deal

Hisense ULED U8G 4K TV | 55-inch | $600 $549 at Amazon

Save $50; lowest ever price - This is an incredible price for a great budget gaming TV. The U8G sports Hisense's own ULED tech which is similar to Samsung's QLED panels and makes for incredibly punchy pictures. This TV has never been lower so the value is awesome right now.

View Deal

LG OLED C1 4K TV | 48-inch | $1,499.99 $796.99 at Amazon

Save $703 - The LG OLED C1 is back down to just $769.99 right now, it's lowest price ever. That's a stunning offer for anyone after an OLED display without bankrolling a larger panel.

View Deal

LG NANO90 4K TV | 65-inch | $1,399.99 $827.90 at Amazon

Save $560 - This is the second-lowest price ever for the excellent Nano90 65-incher. Away from LG's flagship OLED models, it is the Nanos that offer an excellent balance of genuine quality and wallet-busting value. While we saw this flash to a price that was $30 lower briefly earlier this summer, this price is still excellent value and saves you hundreds of dollars.

View Deal

TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K UHD QLED TV | $1499.99 $999.99 at Amazon

Save $500 - You can save $500 on the larger 65-inch QLED TV at Amazon right now. With a fantastic display and a sleek look, this is a great TV to pick up for less. View Deal

LG OLED C1 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,499.99 $1,096.99 at Amazon

Save $403 - Returning to its lowest ever price and skirting dangerously close to that four-figure mark, the 55-inch LG OLED C1 TV at this price is a no-brainer. At this price, we would easily recommend it over the slightly newer C2 still given its superb quality and price difference.

View Deal

Samsung QN90A 4K TV | 65-inch | $2,197.99 $1,599.99 at Amazon

Lowest ever price - If you're after something bigger though, the 65-inch big boy is also at a record low as far as we can tell, and is so by a solid $100. This will fill a wall with Samsung TV beauty and be perfect for games, films, sports, and, well, anything. Hurry, though: only 2 left at the time of writing!

View Deal

Sony A80K 4K OLED TV | 55-inch | $1,999.99 $1,698 at Amazon

Save $301 - This is the first price cut on these brand new, awesome OLED TVs from Sony so this is not to be sniffed at by any means if you have been eyeing up a new TV that's perfect for PS5, and straight from the quality of Sony's TV department.

View Deal

Samsung S95B QD-OLED 4K TV | 65-inch | $2,999.99 $2,599.99 at Samsung

Save $400 - This is the first OLED TV from Samsung that only came out this year - and this is a chunky discount on it already that brings it down to an early record low. Blending the best of QLED and OLED TV tech, the S95B is going to be one of the best TVs of all from 2022.

View Deal

The best Prime Day TV deals - UK

Hisense AE7000 4K TV | 43-inch | £399 £229 at Amazon

Save £170 - If you need something slightly smaller and are on a budget, then Hisense panels like this can offer the solution. With a further reduction, it's also a good example of those slightly older models being ones that offer terrific bang for buck value too.

View Deal

TCL 43P610K 4K TV | 43-inch | £329 £237.10 at Amazon

Save £90 - If you're really looking to pick up a bargain on an entry-to-mid-level 4K TV this year then this TCL is also a great example of that. This is a steal and gets you a whole lot of reliable, solid 4K television for your money. This is also dangerously close to its lowest ever price so offers good value now and is simultaneously one to keep an eye on.

View Deal

Samsung AU8000 43-inch 4K UHD TV | £549 £279 at Amazon

Save £270 - You're saving nearly £300 on this 43-inch Samsung display, offering an excellent panel for a great price. What's more, this is the lowest price we've ever seen on the AU8000, coming in around £10 cheaper than its ever been before.

View Deal

Hisense A7G 4K TV | 55-inch | £749 £383 at Amazon

Save £357 - Just mere pence off its record lowest ever price, this is a superb price for a 2021 Hisense TV. Sporting Hisense's take on QLED tech, this is fine TV if you're on a budget and don't care about chasing the highest specs.

View Deal

LG UP81006LA 4K TV | 55-inch | £749.99 £399 at Amazon

Save £350 - We're just £10 away from a record low price on this 55-inch LG display right now, thanks to a massive 47% saving in Amazon's latest Prime Day TV deals. We haven't seen that £749.99 RRP for a long time, granted, but this display was at £550 earlier this year.

View Deal

Hisense A6G 4K TV | 65-inch | £799 £449 at Amazon

Save £351 - A massive price cut on this chonky TV means this deal represents excellent value for money. It's the lowest price it's ever been in the UK too so there's literally never been a better time to buy this panel.

View Deal

Smasung QN90A 4K TV | 55-inch | £1,499 £799 at Amazon

Save £700 - At as good as half price, this is going to be incredibly hard to beat over Prime Day itself. If you're in the market for a quality Samsung QLED from the recent lineups, then we'd recommend jumping on this right away.



LG C2 4K TV | 55-inch | £2,199.99 £1,469 at Amazon

Save £700 - This is one of the best Prime Day TV deals we've seen in the UK anywhere and with it also being a record new lowest ever price for a high-end TV from this year, we recommend you seriously consider buying this right now to avoid disappointment. It's that good, and the competition for it is likely to be high.

View Deal

Amazon Prime Day TV deals - FAQs

When will Amazon Prime Day TV deals start?

Always the most important question, but not necessarily the easiest to answer - but now we can! The Amazon Prime Day TV deals will kick in and go over July 12 and 13 this year. These are the big days, so get them in the calendar right now if you're on the hunt for a cheap new screen this summer. This comes straight from the horse's mouth too as it was confirmed officially on June 16th in an official Amazon press release . No more guessing is necessary.

We weren't too far wrong with our educated punts of July 18 and 19, or perhaps July 25 and 26 but it being on Tuesday and Wednesday is certainly a curveball - but equally, it sort of doesn't matter as it will still represent a deal-filled 48-hour period!

Do I need to be a Prime member to access Prime Day TV deals?

More so than ever, the answer to this question is 'yes, but also no'. And that's because while the vast majority of Amazon Prime Day TV deals will be locked behind that Prime membership gate, there will be some that are available to all shoppers.

You'll also find that you can great bargain in Prime Day TV deals by, weirdly, not necessarily shopping at Amazon. A lot of retailers will price match so Best Buy could be a real go-er if you see a discount on something you like on Amazon, for example. It's very much worth keeping an eye on all the other major retailers in June and July as a result of this.

However, while this is welcome, we still recommend considering a Prime membership as this will undoubtedly get you access to the most deals, and the best discounts. Plus you'll get all the extra benefits like the TV, and free delivery, and whatnot too. It's always worth a go if you can get a free trial too - just remember to cancel it before the fees kick in.

What will Amazon Prime Day TV deals look like in 2022?

We always find that looking back at the previous year's deals is a good starting point of figuring out what might happen this year.

The most exciting discounts to be found were, naturally, on the latest and greatest of 2021: LG's C1 and G1 OLED TVs, Samsung's NeoQLED range, and even Sony TVs got price cuts. We expect this to be the same again this year and with all of the big manufacturers making some blinding TVs for release in 2022, there could be a great opportunity to upgrade this summer.

Away from those premium models, Prime Day TV deals always come good for mid-range and budget models too. The Fire TVs from Toshiba you can get on Amazon often crash to ridiculous prices, and the likes of Hisense models and JVC televisions are worth looking at too if you're looking for a low-cost deal.

You can see more on the exact kind of deals that occurred in 2021 below - we expect to see the same pattern and level of deals, and definitely on those newer modes too. However, always remember those 'slightly older' models - these can offer even better value for money during sales!

What TVs are on sale on Prime Day?

The easy answer to this is: All Kinds of TV! Basically, this is true, while sounding hyperbolic. If you need a TV this summer, the Prime Day TV deals are the best place to shop. We will see everything across the 'quality' and price spectrum receive discounts so if you're after a premium panel for your PS5 or a budget 4K TV for a spare room, there'll be a discount for you.

Is Prime Day free?

The short answer is 'yes, with an if', and the long answer is 'no, with a but'. Broadly speaking you can have access to some of the best of Prime Day without having to pay a penny for an account, a subscription, or any fees. However, if you want access to the best that Prime Day has to offer - including the best Prime Day TV deals - then paying for a Prime subscription (or going for a free trial could end up getting your access to the best deals and saving you even more money.

Don't forget the likes of the best QLED TVs , the best OLED TVs , and the best 120 Hz 4K TVs will also be discounted this summer if you're looking for a specialist TV.

If you're after something even more gaming-focused screen, then check out the best gaming monitors going, as well as our takes on the best monitor for PS5 and the best monitor for Xbox Series X .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.