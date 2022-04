Reginald Dwayne Betts was first introduced to poetry when an unknown person slid a copy of Dudley Randall’s The Black Poets under his prison cell door. Betts had just landed himself in prison at age 16 after a night filled with bad decisions. He joined a friend and a bunch of guys he hardly knew and went looking for trouble. By the end of the night, he had robbed a man at gunpoint at a mall in northern Virginia, taking his wallet and his car.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 15 HOURS AGO