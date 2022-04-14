ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt killings: Man charged with Sligo murders

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has appeared in court charged with the murders of two men in the Irish town of Sligo earlier this week. Yousef Palani, 22, whose address was given as Markievicz Heights, Sligo, is accused of murdering AIdan Moffitt and Michael Snee. He is also accused of attacking a...

www.bbc.com

