RCS Community Library news: Take and Make Tuesday

T his week’s craft is a wish bracelet which is a fun craft project made from hemp string and beads. Designed to eventually fall off, legend says your wish will come true when the beads fall off. Pick up begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19.

Electric Vehicles 101

Join Ken Mueller as he discusses electric Vehicles on Wednesday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m. Get your questions answered by Mueller’s Automotive Ken Mueller and longtime electic vehicle owner Rich Orsi. Registration is required.

Author visit

Former Coeymans resident Bernard Melewski joins us on Saturday, April 30, at 2 p.m. to talk about his book “Inside the Green Lobby.”

In his book, Melewski recounts the behind-the-scenes struggles of a veteran environmental lobbyist working to save New York’s six-million-acre Adirondack Park from the devastating damage from acid rain and the sudden breakup of massive private land holdings. From strategy sessions to private meetings with legislators, governors, members of Congress and even the President of the United States, Inside the Green Lobby recounts, through engaging and entertaining stories, how environmental advocates successfully pursue legislative and policy change.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase and will be autographed by the author. Register today!

— Carol Melewski