Congress & Courts

Roe v. Wade Fast Facts

CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Read CNN's Fast Facts for a look at the US Supreme Court case Roe v....

Daily Mail

The 18 states which IMMEDIATELY outlawed abortion, including Democrat-led Michigan and Wisconsin, as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned thanks to 'trigger laws' set up in anticipation

Abortion was automatically outlawed in 18 US states as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned, thanks to specially-devised 'trigger laws' and historic bans that were automatically reenacted after Friday's ruling. Thirteen states prepared trigger laws which would automatically outlaw terminations in the event of a ruling to overturn Roe...
WISCONSIN STATE
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Delivers Blistering Warning to Clarence Thomas on ‘The View’: “Better Hope They Don’t Come for You”

The View host Whoopi Goldberg didn’t hold back during a fiery speech on today’s episode of the show, sending a stark warning towards Justice Clarence Thomas. The Supreme Court justice was one of five who helped overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday (June 24), and in the wake of the decision seems poised to reconsider other previously protected rights like contraception, same sex marriage and same sex relationships.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Clarence Thomas blames Americans for Supreme Court's erosions of rights: "You protect your liberty"

Conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said that Americans are "more interested in their iPhones than their Constitution," according to a recently released book. "I think we as citizens have lost interest and that's been my disappointment," Thomas said in an interview. "That certainly was something that bothered Justice Scalia, that people tend to be more interested in their iPhones than their Constitution. They're interested in what they want rather than what is right as a country."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Parade

Taylor Swift Offers Strong Reaction After Roe v. Wade Decision

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift shared her thoughts on the new ruling from the Supreme Court that overturned the 1973 decision of Roe v. Wade. Roe's reversal ends the federal protection of abortion rights and hands the power to individual. Swift wrote: "I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are -...
CONGRESS & COURTS
E! News

Pink Has a Scathing Message for Her Fans Who Support Supreme Court's Abortion Ruling

Watch: Pink is Honored With Icon Award at the 2021 BBMAs. Pink wants no fans who support the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. On June 25, a day after SCOTUS voted 5-4 to reverse the landmark 1973 ruling that established women's constitutional right to abortion in the United States, the pop star issued a scathing statement on Twitter, which went viral.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Can Roe v Wade be reinstated after being overturned by Supreme Court?

When five US Supreme Court justices voted to overturn Roe v Wade and the constitutional right to an abortion after 50 years, it has led many to ask if the landmark ruling could one day just be reinstated.The answer is yes, technically, but the path would be difficult.The first way is for there to be a liberal majority on the Supreme Court that could reinstate constitutional protections for abortion rights. But in order to reach that majority Democrats in Congress would need to confirm enough liberal justices on the conservative majority bench, which voted in a bloc to throw out...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

World reacts to U.S. overturning Roe v. Wade

People around the globe are reacting to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Some government leaders rebuked the decision, fearing the landmark decision could influence abortion laws in their countries as well. Ian Lee has more.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Activist group 'Ruth Sent Us' tells protestors to target CHILDREN, home and church of Supreme Justice Amy Coney after Roe v Wade draft opinion was leaked

Activist group Ruth Sent Us is advocating for protests outside the home, church and children's school of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett over her fierce opposition to abortion. The pro-choice activists have been holding weekly protests outside the Virginia home of Barrett after the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion...
PROTESTS
