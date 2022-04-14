ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Titanic,' 25 years later

By Erin McDowell
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B5TOD_0f98B8LN00
Kate Winslet in "Titanic" and in 2021.

20th Century Fox/Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP

  • " Titanic " premiered almost 25 years ago in December 1997.
  • The real-life Titanic sank 110 years ago on April 15, 1912.
  • Since the movie's release, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio have maintained their friendship.

Amanda McKelvey contributed to a previous version of this article.

Leonardo DiCaprio played the adventurous vagabond artist Jack Dawson.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w4AP7_0f98B8LN00
Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack Dawson in "Titanic."

20th Century Fox

Jack falls in love with Rose and eventually meets his demise in the Atlantic. He is holding onto a door, which is carrying Rose, when he succumbs to the icy waters.

In 2017, director James Cameron defended his movie ending, saying Jack had to die despite years of fans insisting he and Rose both could have fit on the door.

Since "Titanic," Leonardo DiCaprio has starred in several critically acclaimed films including "Revolutionary Road," in which he starred alongside Kate Winslet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lzU5r_0f98B8LN00
Leonardo DiCaprio.

Mike Coppola/Getty

The A-list actor, who's appeared in many well-received movies such as "The Departed" and "Inception," finally won his first Oscar in 2016 for his work in "The Revenant" after years of jokes and memes.

DiCaprio is also active in education about climate change and attended the 2017 People's Climate March in protest of President Trump.

He also starred in the 2021 Netflix film "Don't Look Up," an assumed commentary on climate change. The movie was nominated for best picture at the 2022 Oscars.

Kate Winslet played the rebellious upper-class 17-year-old Rose DeWitt Bukater.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2h8u_0f98B8LN00
Kate Winslet as Rose DeWitt Bukater in "Titanic."

20th Century Fox

Rose falls in love with Jack despite her engagement to the arrogant Cal Hockley.

Kate Winslet went on to star in several highly acclaimed films including "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," "Little Children," and "The Reader," for which she won an Oscar and a Golden Globe.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DGipm_0f98B8LN00
Kate Winslet attends the 2021 Emmys.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Winslet also contributes to humanitarian efforts and was named one of Time's 100 Most Influential People in 2009.

Winslet recently starred alongside "Little Women" star Saoirse Ronan in "Ammonite," a period drama released in 2020. Winslet also received an Emmy Award in 2021 for her starring role on HBO's " Mare of Easttown ."

Billy Zane played the repugnant steel heir Cal Hockley.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sUjjY_0f98B8LN00
Audiences know Cal Hockley was the worst.

20th Century Fox

Throughout the movie, Cal becomes more and more jealous of Rose's relationship with Jack.

Since "Titanic," Zane has had a number of film and television roles. He also appeared as Colonel Sanders for KFC in 2017.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wdoqc_0f98B8LN00
Billy Zane.

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images Entertainment

His most recent acting credits include roles in the 2021 film "The Believer" and "Hellblazers" in 2022.

Kathy Bates played the Unsinkable Molly Brown, a philanthropist, socialite, and actual survivor of the sinking of the Titanic.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uia3n_0f98B8LN00
Kathy Bates plays Molly Brown in "Titanic."

20th Century Fox

Molly Brown is famous for her efforts to help lower-class survivors of the Titanic by fundraising from wealthier passengers.

Since playing Molly Brown, Kathy Bates has had roles in "Six Feet Under," "The Office," and "American Horror Story," among others.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FCxYu_0f98B8LN00
Kathy Bates.

Emma McIntyre/ Getty Images

She also reunited with DiCaprio and Winslet on the set of "Revolutionary Road."

Bates was already an Oscar winner by the time she was in "Titanic" — she won the best actress award for "Misery" in 1991 — but she received her fourth nomination just a couple of years ago, in 2020 for "Richard Jewell."

Frances Fisher played Rose's uptight socialite mother, Ruth.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ui2kT_0f98B8LN00
Frances Fisher as Ruth DeWitt Bukater and Kate Winslet as Rose.

20th Century Fox

Ruth arranges the engagement between Rose and Cal in order to maintain her first-class lifestyle after being widowed. She and her daughter are eventually separated at the end of the movie after Rose changes her last name to Dawson aboard the Carpathia, which rescued the survivors of the Titanic.

Frances Fisher has had a number of television roles since playing Ruth DeWitt Bukater in "Titanic."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AM7R5_0f98B8LN00
Frances Fisher attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She had recurring roles on both ABC's "Resurrection" and Showtime's "Masters of Sex." Her most recent acting credit is for her role on Netflix's "The Sinner."

Gloria Stuart played Rose Dawson Calvert, Kate Winslet's older counterpart in the present day.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yZd4t_0f98B8LN00
Gloria Stuart in "Titanic."

20th Century Fox

Rose Dawson Calvert takes treasure hunter Brock Lovett on a wild goose chase to find "The Heart of the Ocean," which Rose has kept the entire time. She eventually throws it back into the ocean before dying in her sleep and going to "Titanic" heaven, surrounded by others who perished on the ship – though this ending is debated .

Stuart died of respiratory failure in 2010. She was 100 years old.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jv2DX_0f98B8LN00
Gloria Stuart shortly before her death in 2010.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Before "Titanic," she was a famed actress of the 1930s and '40s. After the movie, she held a few roles in television movies and series, including "Murder, She Wrote" and "General Hospital." Her last credit was in 2004 .

Bill Paxton played treasure hunter Brock Lovett, who was searching the Atlantic for "The Heart of the Ocean" and other items from the Titanic wreck.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a5mnP_0f98B8LN00
Bill Paxton as the determined Brock Lovett in "Titanic."

20th Century Fox

He has a change of heart at the end of the movie and recognizes he never "let in" the tragedy of what happened.

Paxton played polygamist Bill Hendrickson on "Big Love" for five seasons and held roles on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and "Training Day" before dying of a stroke in 2017.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TYJKW_0f98B8LN00
Bill Paxton attends the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Paxton's last role was in the Tom Hanks and Emma Watson thriller, "The Circle," which was released after his death. He was just 61.

David Warner played Cal Hockley's valet, Spicer Lovejoy, who spies on Rose and helps to frame Jack for stealing "The Heart of the Ocean."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39dWB8_0f98B8LN00
Billy Zane as Cal Hockley (left) and David Warner as Spicer Lovejoy (right).

20th Century Fox

It's implied that he dies after the ship splits in half mid-sinking, causing him to fall into the enormous crack.

David Warner has lent his voice to several animated series including "Toonsylvania,""Men in Black," and "The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iSlxY_0f98B8LN00
David Warner in "Mary Poppins Returns."

Jay Maidment/Disney Enterprises, Inc.

In 2018, he played Admiral Boom in "Mary Poppins Returns," starring Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Danny Nucci played Fabrizio, Jack's Italian best friend.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KmFuq_0f98B8LN00
Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack Dawson (left) and Danny Nucci as Fabrizio.

20th Century Fox

Fabrizio dies after one of Titanic's funnels falls on him while he attempts to swim to a lifeboat.

Fabrizio died with the Titanic, but Danny Nucci's career lives on: He continues to appear in TV shows.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fTYBU_0f98B8LN00
Danny Nucci played police officer and foster dad, Mike Foster on Freeform's "The Fosters."

Mark Davis/Getty Images

Nucci has had multiple roles in television shows like "Castle," "NCIS," "CSI: Miami," and "10-8," and the film "World Trade Center." He also played Mike Foster in Freeform's "The Fosters."

Victor Garber plays the kind-hearted shipbuilder Thomas Andrews.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJOEK_0f98B8LN00
Victor Garber as the shipbuilder, Thomas Andrews.

20th Century Fox / YouTube

Andrews is the first person who believes the ship will not survive once it has hit the iceberg.

Garber joined the Marvel Universe as Dr. Martin Stein, who has made appearances in "The Flash," "Supergirl," "Arrow," and "Legends of Tomorrow."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NV2Z0_0f98B8LN00
Victor Garber.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

He also had a recurring role on the Lisa Kudrow show "Web Therapy" and as Sydney Bristow's father on "Alias." In 2001, he played the villainous Professor Callahan in the pop-culture classic "Legally Blonde." He will also star in the upcoming drama "Family Law" on The CW .

Bernard Hill plays Captain Edward John Smith.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZDEz_0f98B8LN00
Bernard Hill as Captain Smith.

20th Century Fox/ YouTube

Captain Smith is last seen clinging to the ship's wheel before ocean water breaks through the glass windows into the locked room.

Since "Titanic," Bernard Hill has starred in the immensely popular "Lord of the Rings" trilogy as well as "Valkyrie," "Wimbledon," and "The Scorpion King."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a22Ig_0f98B8LN00
Bernard Hill in 2004.

Steve Finn/Getty Images

Hill has also lent his voice as a narrator in multiple television series.

Celine Dion sang the famous love song "My Heart Will Go On," which has become synonymous with the movie.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21YwTB_0f98B8LN00
Celine Dion holds a Grammy in 1997.

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive/Getty Images

"My Heart Will Go On" won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and four Grammys. The song is also the second best-selling physical single by a woman in music history , behind Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You."

Celine Dion is still one of the biggest names in music.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ts1ju_0f98B8LN00
Singer Celine Dion performs at the Billboard Music Awards.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Since winning two Grammys for "My Heart Will Go On," she's taken home numerous awards including Billboard's Icon Award. Dion had a residency at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas through 2019 and has recently been lauded for her bold style .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2

Related
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch ‘Alice’: Is the Keke Palmer Thriller Streaming or in Theaters?

Alice, the upcoming crime thriller starring Keke Palmer and Common follows an escaped enslaved woman who discovers the shocking truth about the world outside the plantation she has lived on for the entirety of her life. Krystin Ver Linden makes her directorial debut with Alice, a story of empowerment, freedom, and getting even. The gripping story has a focus on themes of racism, self-worth, and standing up for what is right while still being downright terrifying. The film's big twist takes place early on in the film, with the majority of the story focusing on the changes that the main character undergoes, the truth that she learns, and what she decides to do with her newfound knowledge.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michael Keaton’s Son Sean Douglas: 5 Things To Know About Actors’ Only Kid

Michael Keaton’s son Sean Douglas is a famous songwriter who has written for Madonna, Jason Derulo and more. Here’s everything you need to know about him!. Sean Douglas, 38, is Michael Keaton’s one and only child. While he is renowned for his roles in Beetlejuice, Batman, and Batman Returns, one of his proudest accomplishments is being a father. While accepting his Golden Globe win for Birdman in 2015, he famously gave a super sweet shoutout to his son. “My best friend is kind, intelligent, funny, talented, considerate, thoughtful and … did I say kind?” he said at the time. “He also happens to be my son, Sean. I love you with all my heart, buddy.” Here’s everything you need to know about Michael’s pride and joy.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Stuart
Person
Frances Fisher
Person
Billy Zane
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Bill Paxton
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Kate Winslet
Person
Victor Garber
Person
Emily Blunt
Variety

Oscars Producer Told Academy Not to Remove Will Smith Because It’s Not What Chris Rock Wanted

Click here to read the full article. Will Packer, who co-produced last Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards ceremony along with Shayla Cowan, spoke in depth Friday morning on “Good Morning America” about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. The incident occurred during the Oscars, after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head while presenting the documentary feature category. Packer said he thought it was a bit when the slap first happened, saying, “I thought it was part of something that Chris and Will were doing on their own. I thought it was a bit. I wasn’t concerned at all.” Packer...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Severed Finger: Is It True Amber Heard Cut It Off?

Johnny Depp alleged that his ex-wife Amber Heard cut off his finger by throwing a bottle at him in anger. Here we break down the allegations ahead of their upcoming trial. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are going back to court for a long-delayed defamation trial, and we’re here to break down the details of their often volatile relationship. Johnny accused Amber of severing his finger during a passionate fight that turned violent, and, ahead of their trial, we’ll look into what really happened between the former couple.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Sandra Bullock says she regrets making this movie: ‘I’m still embarrassed’

According to Sandra Bullock, there’s one movie from her decades-long career in Hollywood that still makes "no sense." The actress recently sat down with her co-star Daniel Radcliffe to discuss their new film "The Lost City." When the pair was asked if there are any movies they were initially "embarrassed" to do, but "came around to" for their fans, the actress was quick to respond.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titanic#Film Star#People S Climate March
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Insiders reveal what you didn’t see after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars

It was the slap seen around the world. But no one at the Dolby Theatre thought Will Smith actually meant to hit Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife at the Oscars, until Rock said out loud, “Will Smith just smacked the s–t out of me.” Though ABC chiefs cut the sound when Smith ran on stage, the audience could clearly hear Smith shouting after he returned to his seat, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—ing mouth!” “We thought it was a bit,” said one Hollywood insider. “Then we heard Will yelling. You heard it so loudly in the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jim Carrey video showing actor forcibly kissing Alicia Silverstone resurfaces after Will Smith criticism

Jim Carrey is being called out for “hypocrisy” after saying that Will Smith “should have been” arrested for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars.The actor, 60, criticised Smith in the wake of the ceremony, in which Smith walked on the stage and struck Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. It is unknown whether Rock knew about Pinkett Smith’s alopecia diagnosis.”I have nothing against Will Smith – he’s done great things, but that was not a good moment,” Carrey told CBS host Gayle King. “It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore celebrates ex-husband Bruce Willis with rare family photograph together

Demi Moore had a special family occasion to celebrate over the past week, and it involved her former husband, fellow Hollywood star Bruce Willis. The actress took to her social media to share a snapshot of herself with Bruce as they laughed up a storm while in her huge kitchen, holding onto a cutting board covered with what looked like mushrooms.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Hilariously Says Kevin Costner ‘Smells Like Baseball’

One of the many stars dotting the cast of hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Wes Bentley has a comedic take on co-star Kevin Costner. “Yellowstone” watchers know Wes Bentley as the black sheep of the Dutton family tree, Jamie Dutton. With more “daddy” issues than anyone should have to bear, Jamie Dutton is one of the show’s most complex characters. He wants nothing more than the love of his overbearing and demanding father, John Dutton. He discovers that he’s adopted in season three, setting off a chain reaction that sees him kill his biological father, Garrett Randall. With the intense rivalry between son and father growing, many believe it could come to a head in the upcoming fifth “Yellowstone” season.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

360K+
Followers
25K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy