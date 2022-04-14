THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Titanic,' 25 years later

Kate Winslet in "Titanic" and in 2021. 20th Century Fox/Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP

" Titanic " premiered almost 25 years ago in December 1997.

The real-life Titanic sank 110 years ago on April 15, 1912.

Since the movie's release, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio have maintained their friendship.

Amanda McKelvey contributed to a previous version of this article.

Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack Dawson in "Titanic." 20th Century Fox

Leonardo DiCaprio played the adventurous vagabond artist Jack Dawson.

Jack falls in love with Rose and eventually meets his demise in the Atlantic. He is holding onto a door, which is carrying Rose, when he succumbs to the icy waters.

In 2017, director James Cameron defended his movie ending, saying Jack had to die despite years of fans insisting he and Rose both could have fit on the door.

Leonardo DiCaprio. Mike Coppola/Getty

Since "Titanic," Leonardo DiCaprio has starred in several critically acclaimed films including "Revolutionary Road," in which he starred alongside Kate Winslet.

The A-list actor, who's appeared in many well-received movies such as "The Departed" and "Inception," finally won his first Oscar in 2016 for his work in "The Revenant" after years of jokes and memes.

DiCaprio is also active in education about climate change and attended the 2017 People's Climate March in protest of President Trump.

He also starred in the 2021 Netflix film "Don't Look Up," an assumed commentary on climate change. The movie was nominated for best picture at the 2022 Oscars.

Kate Winslet as Rose DeWitt Bukater in "Titanic." 20th Century Fox

Kate Winslet played the rebellious upper-class 17-year-old Rose DeWitt Bukater.

Rose falls in love with Jack despite her engagement to the arrogant Cal Hockley.

Kate Winslet attends the 2021 Emmys. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Kate Winslet went on to star in several highly acclaimed films including "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," "Little Children," and "The Reader," for which she won an Oscar and a Golden Globe.

Winslet also contributes to humanitarian efforts and was named one of Time's 100 Most Influential People in 2009.

Winslet recently starred alongside "Little Women" star Saoirse Ronan in "Ammonite," a period drama released in 2020. Winslet also received an Emmy Award in 2021 for her starring role on HBO's " Mare of Easttown ."

Audiences know Cal Hockley was the worst. 20th Century Fox

Billy Zane played the repugnant steel heir Cal Hockley.

Throughout the movie, Cal becomes more and more jealous of Rose's relationship with Jack.

Billy Zane. Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images Entertainment

Since "Titanic," Zane has had a number of film and television roles. He also appeared as Colonel Sanders for KFC in 2017.

His most recent acting credits include roles in the 2021 film "The Believer" and "Hellblazers" in 2022.

Kathy Bates plays Molly Brown in "Titanic." 20th Century Fox

Kathy Bates played the Unsinkable Molly Brown, a philanthropist, socialite, and actual survivor of the sinking of the Titanic.

Molly Brown is famous for her efforts to help lower-class survivors of the Titanic by fundraising from wealthier passengers.

Kathy Bates. Emma McIntyre/ Getty Images

Since playing Molly Brown, Kathy Bates has had roles in "Six Feet Under," "The Office," and "American Horror Story," among others.

She also reunited with DiCaprio and Winslet on the set of "Revolutionary Road."

Bates was already an Oscar winner by the time she was in "Titanic" — she won the best actress award for "Misery" in 1991 — but she received her fourth nomination just a couple of years ago, in 2020 for "Richard Jewell."

Frances Fisher as Ruth DeWitt Bukater and Kate Winslet as Rose. 20th Century Fox

Frances Fisher played Rose's uptight socialite mother, Ruth.

Ruth arranges the engagement between Rose and Cal in order to maintain her first-class lifestyle after being widowed. She and her daughter are eventually separated at the end of the movie after Rose changes her last name to Dawson aboard the Carpathia, which rescued the survivors of the Titanic.

Frances Fisher attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frances Fisher has had a number of television roles since playing Ruth DeWitt Bukater in "Titanic."

She had recurring roles on both ABC's "Resurrection" and Showtime's "Masters of Sex." Her most recent acting credit is for her role on Netflix's "The Sinner."

Gloria Stuart in "Titanic." 20th Century Fox

Gloria Stuart played Rose Dawson Calvert, Kate Winslet's older counterpart in the present day.

Rose Dawson Calvert takes treasure hunter Brock Lovett on a wild goose chase to find "The Heart of the Ocean," which Rose has kept the entire time. She eventually throws it back into the ocean before dying in her sleep and going to "Titanic" heaven, surrounded by others who perished on the ship – though this ending is debated .

Gloria Stuart shortly before her death in 2010. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Stuart died of respiratory failure in 2010. She was 100 years old.

Before "Titanic," she was a famed actress of the 1930s and '40s. After the movie, she held a few roles in television movies and series, including "Murder, She Wrote" and "General Hospital." Her last credit was in 2004 .

Bill Paxton as the determined Brock Lovett in "Titanic." 20th Century Fox

Bill Paxton played treasure hunter Brock Lovett, who was searching the Atlantic for "The Heart of the Ocean" and other items from the Titanic wreck.

He has a change of heart at the end of the movie and recognizes he never "let in" the tragedy of what happened.

Bill Paxton attends the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Paxton played polygamist Bill Hendrickson on "Big Love" for five seasons and held roles on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and "Training Day" before dying of a stroke in 2017.

Paxton's last role was in the Tom Hanks and Emma Watson thriller, "The Circle," which was released after his death. He was just 61.

Billy Zane as Cal Hockley (left) and David Warner as Spicer Lovejoy (right). 20th Century Fox

David Warner played Cal Hockley's valet, Spicer Lovejoy, who spies on Rose and helps to frame Jack for stealing "The Heart of the Ocean."

It's implied that he dies after the ship splits in half mid-sinking, causing him to fall into the enormous crack.

David Warner in "Mary Poppins Returns." Jay Maidment/Disney Enterprises, Inc.

David Warner has lent his voice to several animated series including "Toonsylvania,""Men in Black," and "The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy."

In 2018, he played Admiral Boom in "Mary Poppins Returns," starring Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack Dawson (left) and Danny Nucci as Fabrizio. 20th Century Fox

Danny Nucci played Fabrizio, Jack's Italian best friend.

Fabrizio dies after one of Titanic's funnels falls on him while he attempts to swim to a lifeboat.

Danny Nucci played police officer and foster dad, Mike Foster on Freeform's "The Fosters." Mark Davis/Getty Images

Fabrizio died with the Titanic, but Danny Nucci's career lives on: He continues to appear in TV shows.

Nucci has had multiple roles in television shows like "Castle," "NCIS," "CSI: Miami," and "10-8," and the film "World Trade Center." He also played Mike Foster in Freeform's "The Fosters."

Victor Garber as the shipbuilder, Thomas Andrews. 20th Century Fox / YouTube

Victor Garber plays the kind-hearted shipbuilder Thomas Andrews.

Andrews is the first person who believes the ship will not survive once it has hit the iceberg.

Victor Garber. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Garber joined the Marvel Universe as Dr. Martin Stein, who has made appearances in "The Flash," "Supergirl," "Arrow," and "Legends of Tomorrow."

He also had a recurring role on the Lisa Kudrow show "Web Therapy" and as Sydney Bristow's father on "Alias." In 2001, he played the villainous Professor Callahan in the pop-culture classic "Legally Blonde." He will also star in the upcoming drama "Family Law" on The CW .

Bernard Hill as Captain Smith. 20th Century Fox/ YouTube

Bernard Hill plays Captain Edward John Smith.

Captain Smith is last seen clinging to the ship's wheel before ocean water breaks through the glass windows into the locked room.

Bernard Hill in 2004. Steve Finn/Getty Images

Since "Titanic," Bernard Hill has starred in the immensely popular "Lord of the Rings" trilogy as well as "Valkyrie," "Wimbledon," and "The Scorpion King."

Hill has also lent his voice as a narrator in multiple television series.

Celine Dion holds a Grammy in 1997. Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive/Getty Images

Celine Dion sang the famous love song "My Heart Will Go On," which has become synonymous with the movie.

"My Heart Will Go On" won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and four Grammys. The song is also the second best-selling physical single by a woman in music history , behind Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You."

Singer Celine Dion performs at the Billboard Music Awards. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celine Dion is still one of the biggest names in music.

Since winning two Grammys for "My Heart Will Go On," she's taken home numerous awards including Billboard's Icon Award. Dion had a residency at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas through 2019 and has recently been lauded for her bold style .