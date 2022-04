NEW YORK -- Christian leaders gathered with Cardinal Timothy Dolan at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown Thursday to discuss how the Catholic Church is responding to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The church says efforts are underway to assist refugees and those displaced by the Russian invasion. "This requires the entire world's solidarity," said Archbishop of Philadelphia for Ukrainian Catholics Borys Gudziak. Gudziak was born in New York, but as the son of Ukrainian immigrants, he says his heart is heavy witnessing the horrific images coming out of his parents' homeland. "Three point five million refugees in a month. Seven million internally displaced residents," Gudziak said. "They cannot survive...

