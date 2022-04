Dorchester Center for the Arts (DCA) is pleased to welcome Lyle Kissack and his exhibition entitled “Present Tension” to the galleries for April. Born in 1963 in Brooklyn New York, Lyle holds an M.F.A. from the Maryland Institute College of Art and a B.F.A. from University of Texas. He now lives, works, and teaches in Baltimore as an Adjunct Professor of Art at UMBC as well as Stevenson University.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 29 DAYS AGO