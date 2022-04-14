ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry Comparison: Recruits On3 ranks highest

By Keegan Pope about 6 hours
On3.com
 3 days ago
The Industry Comparison tool shows On3 is higher on these 15 prospects than any of the other major recruiting sites.

As part of its one-of-kind database, On3 has the unique ability to compare recruiting rankings across the four major sites in the industry: On3, 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. The Industry Comparison tool makes that possible in an easy-to-read and visual manner and saves fans, recruits and anyone interested in weighing where a given recruit stands from having to search each site.

The On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies, creates an average of those to provide the best snapshot of where a recruit projects according to the industry. But On3’s own rankings differ from other sites regarding individual players — sometimes vastly. The 2023 cycle, the first full recruiting year since On3’s inception, is a prime example of that.

Below are the top 15 prospects that On3’s national rankings team is higher on than the other recruiting networks using the Industry Comparison.

Industry Comparison highlights

EDGE Keon Keeley — Notre Dame commit

On3 Ranking: No. 3

247Sports: No. 9

ESPN: No. 23

Rivals: No. 14

EDGE Nyckoles Harbor

On3 Ranking: No. 6

247Sports: No. 16

ESPN: No. 24

Rivals: No. 15

OT Charles Jagusah

On3 Ranking: No. 7

247Sports: No. 63

ESPN: No. 71

Rivals: No. 118

WR Zachariah Branch — USC commit

On3 Ranking: No. 9

247Sports: No. 12

ESPN: No. 12

Rivals: No. 31

IOL Jven Williams – Penn State commit

On3 Ranking: No. 11

247Sports: No. 67

ESPN: No. 45

Rivals: No. 169

QB Christopher Vizzina — Clemson commit

On3 Ranking: No. 20

247Sports: No. 53

ESPN: No. 79

Rivals: No. 54

EDGE Damon Wilson

On3 Ranking: No. 21

247Sports: No. 101

ESPN: No. 50

Rivals: No. 52

CB Malik Muhammad

On3 Ranking: No. 22

247Sports: No. 49

ESPN: No. 38

Rivals: No. 70

WR Jalen Brown

On3 Ranking: No. 23

247Sports: No. 39

ESPN: No. 53

Rivals: No. 43

S Derek Williams

On3 Ranking: No. 24

247Sports: No. 44

ESPN: No. 76

Rivals: No. 55

WR Noah Rogers

On3 Ranking: No. 28

247Sports: No. 76

ESPN: No. 57

Rivals: No. 68

CB Marcus Washington

On3 Ranking: No. 29

247Sports: No. 91

ESPN: No. 84

Rivals: No. 71

S Peyton Bowen – Notre Dame commit

On3 Ranking: No. 36

247Sports: No. 72

ESPN: No. 49

Rivals: No. 83

WR Johntay Cook II

On3 Ranking: No. 37

247Sports: No. 45

ESPN: No. 43

Rivals: No. 60

OT Monroe Freeling

On3 Ranking: No. 39

247Sports: No. 96

ESPN: No. 89

Rivals: No. 115

The full 2023 Industry Comparison can be found HERE.

