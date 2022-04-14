Industry Comparison: Recruits On3 ranks highest
As part of its one-of-kind database, On3 has the unique ability to compare recruiting rankings across the four major sites in the industry: On3, 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. The Industry Comparison tool makes that possible in an easy-to-read and visual manner and saves fans, recruits and anyone interested in weighing where a given recruit stands from having to search each site.
The On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies, creates an average of those to provide the best snapshot of where a recruit projects according to the industry. But On3’s own rankings differ from other sites regarding individual players — sometimes vastly. The 2023 cycle, the first full recruiting year since On3’s inception, is a prime example of that.
Below are the top 15 prospects that On3’s national rankings team is higher on than the other recruiting networks using the Industry Comparison.
Industry Comparison highlights
EDGE Keon Keeley — Notre Dame commit
On3 Ranking: No. 3
247Sports: No. 9
ESPN: No. 23
Rivals: No. 14
EDGE Nyckoles Harbor
On3 Ranking: No. 6
247Sports: No. 16
ESPN: No. 24
Rivals: No. 15
On3 Ranking: No. 7
247Sports: No. 63
ESPN: No. 71
Rivals: No. 118
WR Zachariah Branch — USC commit
On3 Ranking: No. 9
247Sports: No. 12
ESPN: No. 12
Rivals: No. 31
IOL Jven Williams – Penn State commit
On3 Ranking: No. 11
247Sports: No. 67
ESPN: No. 45
Rivals: No. 169
QB Christopher Vizzina — Clemson commit
On3 Ranking: No. 20
247Sports: No. 53
ESPN: No. 79
Rivals: No. 54
EDGE Damon Wilson
On3 Ranking: No. 21
247Sports: No. 101
ESPN: No. 50
Rivals: No. 52
On3 Ranking: No. 22
247Sports: No. 49
ESPN: No. 38
Rivals: No. 70
WR Jalen Brown
On3 Ranking: No. 23
247Sports: No. 39
ESPN: No. 53
Rivals: No. 43
On3 Ranking: No. 24
247Sports: No. 44
ESPN: No. 76
Rivals: No. 55
WR Noah Rogers
On3 Ranking: No. 28
247Sports: No. 76
ESPN: No. 57
Rivals: No. 68
On3 Ranking: No. 29
247Sports: No. 91
ESPN: No. 84
Rivals: No. 71
S Peyton Bowen – Notre Dame commit
On3 Ranking: No. 36
247Sports: No. 72
ESPN: No. 49
Rivals: No. 83
On3 Ranking: No. 37
247Sports: No. 45
ESPN: No. 43
Rivals: No. 60
On3 Ranking: No. 39
247Sports: No. 96
ESPN: No. 89
Rivals: No. 115
The full 2023 Industry Comparison can be found HERE.
