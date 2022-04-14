2022 NFL Draft: Chris Mortensen reveals Kayvon Thibodeaux has one shot to stay in top 10

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kayvon Thibodeaux has an unpredictable trajectory as the 2022 NFL Draft draws near. While the former Oregon star is considered an amazing talent, questions about his drive have led to experts predicting a possible slide of draft day.

Still, ESPN NFL expert Chris Mortensen sees one team who can keep Thibodeaux a top ten selection in the NFL Draft. In ESPN’s Mel Kiper’s NFL Mock Draft 4.0 special, Mortensen joined the debate to reveal the perfect fit.

“Thibodeaux is an interesting guy here,” started Mortensen. “For this reason — you mentioned edge rusher, Kayvon Thibodeaux out of Oregon. I’ve heard that he could slide out of the top ten. Except for one team. That team happens to be at No. 2, the Lions.

“One of the reasons why — somebody tried to justify it to me — is that they had great success with Penei Sewell. Who was considered, maybe wasn’t totally in love with football last year. He slid to seventh. It turned out, he became a very good player for the Lions last year. And Sewell actually went against Thibodeaux in practice for one year at Oregon. He’s been pushing for Thibodeaux to the Lions brass, anybody that will listen to him. So, I think that might be a spot we get a little bit of a surprise. Not that Thibodeaux going that high would be a surprise.”

Once considered a sure-fire top three selection, it’s evident teams haven’t fallen head over heels with Thibodeaux in the pre-draft process. Still, the former Oregon star possesses immense talent, and one team will be elated to turn their draft card in to select him.

Continuing, ESPN NFL Draft guru Todd McShay added that the Lions haven’t been shy about being smitten by Thibodeaux.

“Just to echo what Mort’s saying, you look at the Lions and the Oregon Pro Day. They sent a big contingent there — including Chris Spielman. It seem like they really liked what they saw from that pro day, and the interviews,” stated McShay. “So it’ll be interesting to see. I think Thibodeaux is very much in play at number two. Like I said, [Travon] Walker and Sauce Gardner have to be in the conversation, as well.”

As you can see, the Detroit Lions may be the lone shot for Kayvon Thibodeaux to be selected in the top ten of the 2022 NFL Draft. If the Lions pass on the former Oregon star, it could be a long night for the pass rusher later this month.