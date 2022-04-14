ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend Visit Preview: Big names at Florida, Miami, Alabama, Ohio St.

By Keegan Pope
 3 days ago
Chad Simmons/On3

Instead of competing with a number of other programs to get recruits to visit campus this weekend, new Florida head coach Billy Napier decided to work smarter, not harder. The Gators moved up their spring game to today as to avoid going up against Ohio State, Miami, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Arkansas, all of which will play and host recruits on Saturday.

The strategy looks to be paying off, with a huge list of unofficial visitors in town. None is bigger than Five-star Plus+ cornerback Cormani McClain, who is arguably UF’s top target in the entire class. After visiting Florida last month for the first time since September, McClain — the country’s No. 3 overall prospect — will be back in Gainesville for another look.

Kissimmee Osceola High top-100 teammates Derrick LeBlanc and John Walker will also be in town, with the Gators trending for both right now according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM). Another top-100 defensive prospect, Alabama EDGE Tomarrion Parker, is expected in, too. GatorsOnline reported his visit last week, and Napier and Co. are looking to make an impression after recently re-offering him.

Among others expected in from Jacksonville are: four-stars Jordan Hall, Grayson Howard, Sharif Denson, Treyaun Webb, and Roderick Kearney. A group from national powerhouse IMG Academy will also be on hand, including five-star offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, four-star EDGE Samuel M’Pemba and four-star defensive lineman Will Norman.

For the full list of visitors and more on what is shaping up to be Florida’a biggest recruiting weekend yet, head over to GatorsOnline.

North of 30 visitors coming to Ohio State

The first weekend of April was Ohio State’s biggest group of unofficial visitors in the 2023 class so far this year. It included more than a dozen four- and five-star prospects in the junior class, and recently netted them top-300 running back Mark Fletcher.

The group of juniors visiting this weekend is no doubt impressive, but the Buckeyes have a heavily loaded 2024 cast coming in as well. Among the 2023s expected are five-star defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei, four-star wideouts Noah Rogers, Rodney Gallagher and Bryson Rodgers, top-100 tight end Walker Lyons, top-40 defensive lineman Jason Moore and a number of Ohio State’s 2023 commits.

The 2024 group is where it really gets good. Jadyn Davis, the No. 2 sophomore quarterback in the country, will be in attendance, as will elite linebacker Sammy Brown and five-star safety KJ Bolden. Top-35 linebacker Myles Graham, top-60 defensive lineman Nigel Smith and top-100 wideout Tyseer Denmark are also on the list.

And according to On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons, Davis won’t be the only elite signal-caller on campus. 2024 No. 1 overall prospect Dylan Raiola will return to Columbus for a second time this month, giving the Buckeyes the top two quarterbacks in the sophomore class on campus at the same time.

For the entire list of visitors and insight into the Buckeyes’ massive recruiting weekend, check out Lettermen Row.

Miami expecting a long list of visitors as well

Florida won’t be the only program in the Sunshine State looking to make a big impression this weekend, as Miami will host more than a dozen elite prospects for its spring game on Saturday. Top-25 Gulliver (Fla.) Prep WR Jalen Brown tops the list, but he is far from alone. Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill, four-star safety Joenel Aguero, top-100 tight end Jaxon Howard, linebacker Andrew Harris and four-star EDGE Dylan Gooden are all expected in.

Twin commits Robby and Bobby Washington, four-star lineman Antonio Tripp and wideout

will also be in attendance as part of the welcoming committee. The Hurricanes have struck early and often in their home state this class, with three of the five commits hailing from Miami. A handful more Floridians will be in attendance — namely top-40 EDGE Malik Bryant — on Thursday. Top-10 2024 prospect Jeremiah Smith and five-star receiver Joshisa Trader will be in Coral Gables, too.

Alabama hosting elite 2023 and 2024 prospects

Unlike some of its peers, Alabama has chosen to have three strong but blow-you-out-of-the-water recruiting weekends in a row. Two weeks ago, the Crimson Tide hosted Arch Manning, Caleb Downs, and a handful of other elite prospects. Last weekend, fast-rising EDGE Bai Jobe was the headliner of a more subdued couple days in Tuscaloosa. But there isn’t anything subdued about A-Day for the Crimson Tide. Leading the group in town for the spring game is Alabama’s top running back target, elite four-star Richard Young. Top-100 2023 wideouts Brandon Inniss and Johntay Cook II will also be in attendance, as will top-100 safety Makari Vickers, four-star linebacker Raul Aguirre, and Georgia commit Ryqueze McElderry.

Five-star sophomore cornerback Desmond Ricks headlines the 2024 visitors, with the Crimson Tide looking to put some distance between themselves and Florida State. Joining Ricks will be top-25 athlete Jaylen Mbakwe, top-30 EDGE Johnathan Echols and top-150 wideout Mario Craver.

Other notable visits around the country

  • Notre Dame will host Michigan legacy CJ Carr, the No. 5 quarterback in the 2024 class, on campus today for a visit. He’ll be joined on the visit by On3’s No. 8 2024 prospect, Salpointe (Ariz.) EDGE Elijah Rushing.
  • Georgia will host a trio of high-profile defensive prospects this weekend, with top-30 EDGE Jayden Wayne, four-star athlete Samuel M’Pemba and Notre Dame four-star safety commit Justin Rhett. On Thursday, four-star Fairfax (Va.) linebacker Tony Rojas will be in Athens.
  • South Carolina will host its biggest recruiting weekend of the spring during the next few days, with more than a half dozen blue-chip prospects descending on Columbia. Four-star quarterback Dylan Lonergan is a major priority, and the Gamecocks would like to get him sewn up before other programs come calling when they mis out on other targets. In-state four-star IOL Markee Anderson will also be there, as will former Penn State tight end commit Neeo Avery and a trio of highly touted defenders.
  • Oregon will get its chance to host a pair of elite linemen with five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor and four-star Miles McVay coming to Eugene. The Ducks are one of a handful of finalists for Proctor, but everyone is looking up at Iowa, according to the On3 RPM. A key visitor for the Ducks is four-star safety Kayin Lee, who was committed to Georgia when new Oregon coach Dan Lanning was the defensive coordinator there. The two have a strong bond, which would give the Ducks a chance to pull him out of Georgia.

