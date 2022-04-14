ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

AMS could add new cheerleading team next school year

By Lydia Kautz
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 3 days ago

Abilene Middle School has proposed a cheerleading program for seventh and eighth grade students to its roster in the coming year.

Teacher and coach Kim Funston will be the head coach, if the program comes to fruition.

“I just think it’s providing a great opportunity,” she said. “We do not want to take away from volleyball or basketball. We just want to have something extra for them to do.”

Assistant Principal of AMS Derek Berns said he believed it would provide AMS students “another opportunity” and also strengthen programs offered for older students in the district — from seventh to 12th grade.

“Concordia and Rock Creek already have middle school cheerleading,” he said.

Berns said Rock Creek brought a cheerleading squad to Abilene for a middle school basketball game this year.

“It’s probably going to create some traction amongst the league schools, when they show up to some of our activities next year as being part of our normal schedule,” he said. “We’ve sat and we’ve talked a lot — (Funston) and I and Mrs. Delay and even Mr. Burton — had conversations on what this would look like not only on the middle school level but the high school level as well. So our squads we’ve kind of developed into three different seasons based on our sports season.”

The first squad would be football, the second squad would be boys’ wrestling and girls’ basketball, and the third squad would be girls’ wrestling and boys’ basketball.

“We would only do the cheering at our home games currently,” Berns said.

There could be a total of 48 students involved in the program if it comes into existence, he said.

Cheerleading tryouts would coincide with tryouts for other sports so that students who didn’t make the sports team they tried out for but still want to participate could try out for cheerleading if they want.

“If somebody would not make a volleyball team or not make a basketball team, what else do we have for them to do?” Berns said. “We do have robotics, we do have art club, but this will be another activity for them to be a part of.”

Tryouts would be a weeklong process and are designed to help prepare students for tryouts on the high school level while not being as rigorous. While there would be a tryout process, Funston said she hoped to allow everyone who wants to take part in the program to have an opportunity.

“Tryouts would look way different (from high school) at this level,” Funston said. “Of course we wouldn’t have the band. They wouldn’t have to learn the dance portion. It would just be sideline chants. I would just think it would be a great way to get other students involved and mentoring — I think that would be a huge component — because we fall under that activities umbrella that they can be learning from my high school squad.”

Funston said she believed the older cheerleaders could provide good role models for the middle school cheerleaders.

Though teams from the middle school and Abilene High School could never perform together, she believes they could form lasting bonds and learn from one another if Unified School District 435 chooses to add the team at AMS.

She said she and her assistant coaches would try to keep uniform costs minimal for students and their families who want to participate in AMS’ cheer team so that more students can take part.

“We wanted to keep costs minimal,” Funston said. “It would just be a white, light shoe. We would of course provide them areas to go find cheer gear, but that’s not going to be a requirement. I don’t want that to hinder them being able to participate.”

She said she believes the new cheer team could be a welcome addition to AMS home sporting events, if the district is in favor of adding it.

“If you go to those middle school games, they’re itching for it,” Funston said.

