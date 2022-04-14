Franchise Player: Transfer LB/EDGE Khari Coleman says Ole Miss offense “a bomb” in spring practices

Khari Coleman

In this edition of Franchise Player, in association with Talk of Champions, Ben Garrett is joined by Ole Miss left tackle Jeremy James and linebacker/EDGE Khari Coleman, a pair of exclusive NIL partners of the Ole Miss Spirit.

Jeremy James is sponsored by CanopyNation (901-805-2860). Khari Coleman is sponsored by Corinth Dental (662-287-9500), Elliott Lumber Co. (662-234-3211) and Apalach Outfitters (850-653-3474).