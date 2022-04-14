Wolverine TV: Breaking down five key Michigan recruits we saw on the road

EJ Holland/On3

On this week’s episode of The Wolverine recruiting podcast, Michigan recruiting insiders EJ Holland and Marshall Levenson join host Trevor Ritchie to discuss five key U-M football targets they saw on the road in recent weeks.

Prospects included in this breakdown are five-star QB Dante Moore, four-star Kansas City OL Cayden Green, four-star EDGE Adepoju Adebawore, four-star TE Deakon Tonielli and five-star DL Justin Scott.

Positive developments in favor of the Wolverines and a pair of predictions are headed your way thanks to our recruiting staff.

Update on five-star QB Dante Moore

“Some people expected Dante Moore to already be committed by the time we recorded this video,” Holland said. “A lot of speculation that he would sign with Notre Dame after making a two-day visit to South Bend. But Dant said, ‘No, man. I’m going to slow down my recruitment. I want to take all five of my official visits.’ So, he’s targeting a late summer decision which is great news for Michgian. Obviously, one: he didn’t commit to Notre Dame. But two: it gives Michigan more time to create more positive movement here…”

Tune in to hear additional thoughts on Moore and a few other 2023 hopefuls.

Where Michigan stands

Michigan is currently ranked No. 10 in the 2023 On3 Consensus recruiting rankings as the reigning Big Ten champion. The Wolverines have six commits — linebacker Raylen Wilson, defensive lineman Brooks Bahr, kicker Adam Samaha, wide receiver Semaj Morgan and running back Benjamin Hall — in their 2023 class, netting an 89.75 score, good for third in the conference. Overall, U-M trails Clemson, LSU, Arkansas, Penn State, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame and USC.

