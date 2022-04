If there's one thing we're sure of in the astrology world, it's that Aries is the go-getter of the zodiac. This sign takes charge, likes to do things first, and isn't afraid to take the lead, so it's no surprise that this is the energy that propels us into the astrological new year. On March 20 — the same day as the Spring Equinox — the Sun will officially enter into the sign of the ram. We'll all be feeling the energetic, upbeat, can-do vibes of Aries until the sun's departure from the sign on April 19.

ASTRONOMY ・ 29 DAYS AGO