Premier League

De Bruyne ‘set to miss Man City’s FA Cup clash with Liverpool and facing race to play Champions League semi-final’

By Giacomo Pisa
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER CITY talisman Kevin De Bruyne reportedly faces missing two crucial matches after being injured against Atletico Madrid.

The playmaker was subbed off in Wednesday night's Champions League clash after picking up a knock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qX4f5_0f97uneR00
Kevin De Bruyne with ice pack on his leg Credit: BT Sport
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19mpFz_0f97uneR00
De Bruyne could reportedly be out for 10 days through injury, with an FA Cup semi-final this weekend Credit: Rex

He was then pictured having ice strapped around his shin by a member of the City medical team.

And now RMC Sport claim the 30-year-old is set to spend 10 days on the sidelines due to the injury.

That would see him out of action for this Saturday's huge FA Cup semi-final clash against rivals Liverpool.

And in a busy month for City, De Bruyne could also miss the Premier League encounters against Brighton on April 20, and Watford on April 23.

But rather worryingly for City the first leg of their mouthwatering Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid is 12 days from now.

That means the Belgian could be in a race to be fit for the crunch showdown at the Etihad.

In a double blow for Pep Guardiola, Kyle Walker was also forced off injured during the feisty encounter at the Wanda Metropolitano.

De Bruyne was replaced by Raheem Sterling, while Nathan Ake was introduced for Walker after the defender tried and failed to soldier on after picking up an apparent ankle knock.

And Guardiola admitted his side are in "big trouble" following the bruising encounter against Atletico.

He told reporters after the game: "We are in big trouble.

"We played three days ago, now have a lot of injuries, I don't know what will happen in the next weeks.

"We are going to celebrate. It's the third time we're in semi-finals of the Champions League, a big success and happy to be there."

The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Man City-Liverpool go again in FA Cup semis

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. It’s Part 2 of the Manchester City-Liverpool doubleheader and this time it’s in the FA Cup semifinals. The top teams in the country meet again at Wembley Stadium, a week after drawing 2-2 in a richly entertaining Premier League game that left the title race delicately poised. This time, the result will be definitive — either Liverpool’s ambitions of a quadruple of trophies will be extinguished or City’s hopes of a treble of trophies will be over. Both teams come into the game having just qualified for the Champions League semifinals, while Liverpool has already won the League Cup. In the Premier League, it’s another big day in the top-four race with fourth-placed Tottenham hosting Brighton, fifth-placed Arsenal at Southampton and seventh-placed Manchester United at home to Norwich. The three rivals are separated by six points.
Daily Mail

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe claims Jurgen Klopp may have to admit DEFEAT in scheduling spat with TV companies after Liverpool call for Toon clash to be pushed back

Eddie Howe fears Jurgen Klopp will have to 'bite the bullet' and admit defeat in his scheduling spat with BT Sport. The Newcastle boss reckons his Liverpool counterpart faces a near impossible task in his bid to shift the Reds' crucial Premier League trip to Tyneside, with Liverpool's lunchtime kick-off at St James' Park coming less than 72 hours after their Champions League semi-final against VIllarreal.
BBC

Team news - Man City v Liverpool

Kevin de Bruyne is on the bench for Manchester City as they make seven changes to the side that drew with Atletico Madrid in midweek to progress to the Champions League semi-finals with an aggregate win. De Bruyne went off injured in that game while Kyle Walker, who also went...
The Independent

Jason McAteer ready for another top-level battle between Liverpool and Manchester City

Former defender Jason McAteer accepts there can be no room for error by Liverpool in their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.England’s two best teams meet at Wembley on Saturday just six days after their 2-2 Premier League draw at the Etihad Stadium.McAteer admits one-off games were always the most nervous for him because there was so much to lose.“I always felt there were more nerves in a one-off game. It’s a one hit, it is this or nothing, you can’t rectify a mistake by doing something in the second leg,” he told the PA news agency.“My heart says Liverpool...
The US Sun

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man Utd future ‘undecided by Erik ten Hag’ with possible role for hat-trick hero despite style clash

MANCHESTER UNITED superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's future is reportedly undecided by incoming Dutch manager Erik ten Hag. The 37-year-old scored a hat-trick against Norwich this weekend, but due to the Ajax coach's high intensity football, he could leave the club in the summer as part of a major player exodus at Old Trafford.
