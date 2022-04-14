ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fury as train workers given ‘see-through’ uniforms including ‘transparent’ shirts and blouses – with threats of STRIKES

By Adam Bennett
The US Sun
 3 days ago

WORKERS at one of Britain's biggest train firms have been left furious after claiming their new uniforms are SEE-THROUGH.

Avanti West Coast has been accused by the RMT union of making staff wear "flimsy new blouses and shirts … which are basically transparent".

The new uniform is see-through, sparking massive complaints
Avanti West Coast services run from London to Manchester Credit: PA

A source said employees are even considering strike action.

In a statement, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the union had received a barrage of angry complaints from staff.

He said: “We have received a large number of complaints from members on ‎the West Coast Mainline who have been issued with these flimsy new blouses and shirts by Avanti which are basically transparent.

"The shoddy items need to be withdrawn immediately and replaced with quality garments made of the appropriate material."

Mr Lynch has demanded the uniforms must be replaced, adding: “Rail workers already suffer widespread abuse as they go about their work without having to wear uniforms that leave them feeling uncomfortable, exposed and a target for that abuse .

"The company need to take urgent and immediate action to rectify this situation, listen to their staff and respect their duty of care.”

However, the train operator said the new shirts are heavier and conform with current international standards, The Daily Telegraph reports.

Avanti West Coast run trains from London to Manchester that rank among some of the most expensive in the country.

A peak return ticket costs as much as £510.

Avanti West Coast have denied any complaints.

A spokesman said: "The uniform has been trialled by staff from across the business and this issue was not raised."

Avanti is run by First-Group and Italian state-backed firm Trenitalia and took over the West Coast line from Virgin Trains from Richard Branson in 2019.

The RMT warned they are not afraid to bring the railways to a standstill to block changes aimed at modernising the network.

When he became chief Mr Lynch last year he said: "The unions have got to make a militant stand and use the strike weapon wherever it's appropriate."

The RMT is already in the middle of a campaign against Avanti on behalf of cleaners, who it claims have been denied sick pay.

The workers, at cleaning company Atalian Servest, currently earn above minimum wage.

The RMT wants their pay to be increased further.

In February Mr Lynch wrote to union members saying there had been a breakdown of industrial relations with Avanti bosses.

He said: "Extensive negotiations and discussions have taken place with the employer.

"Your union has raised various issues that need to be addressed to resolve this dispute."

Mick Lynch warned unions will take a 'militant stand' if appropriate Credit: Alamy

Aaron Knapp
3d ago

And in related news train ticket sales increased…

