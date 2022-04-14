ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I can't quit them and they can't quit me': Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis, 59, gushes the band are 'like his family' and reveals they're all 'less self-destructive' now they're older

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis has gushed that his band are 'like his family' as the 40th anniversary of them forming approaches.

The lead vocalist, 59, told in a new interview: 'I can't quit them and they can't quit me' and explained how they get on better now than when they were younger.

He also discussed how they are 'less destructive' now they are older, before adding that they feel a 'lot more aches and pains' while performing and on tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KVWsD_0f97qfjT00
Together: Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis has gushed that his band are 'like his family' as the 40th anniversary of them forming approaches

Speaking on Zoe Ball's Breakfast show on BBC 2, he said of the upcoming 40th anniversary: 'I absolutely cannot believe it, I don't really keep track of time but 40 is a large number.

'It is amazing that a band can stay together that long. These guys have become like my family. I can't quit them and they can't quit me.

'Today at band practice I had shivers and my hair stood up just from hearing them play music. It is still working so well.'

He went on to detail how they are different now after first getting together and performing so long ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SeenJ_0f97qfjT00
Band: The lead vocalist, 59, told in a new interview: 'I can't quit them and they can't quit me' and explained how they get on better now than when they were younger' (pictured in 1990) 

He said: 'The spirit is still there but there are a lot more aches and pains along the way. The 21-year-old body could take a beating and just keep going and it can't so much now.

'But we get along better, we are less self destructive and less destructive of the world around us. We still have fun everyday but we don't have to sleep on park benches anymore!'

He also chatted about writing their new album in lockdown and their new upcoming tours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fFnpN_0f97qfjT00
Candid: He also discussed how they are 'less destructive' now they are older, before adding that they feel a 'lot more aches and pains' while performing and on tour (pictured in Rio in 2019)

'The whole process was great, the joy is in the making of the song. And then you have to wait a long time for people to hear it and that is happening now. It's been fun', he explained/

'We started jamming again in lockdown and within a couple of weeks Covid happened. I was recording vocals for six months which was a privilege to have that time and space to just write lyrics.

'I love it when people have their own understanding of a song and can relate to it in their own way. I have such positive memories from touring with lots of different bands.'

Anthony was a founding member of the Red Hot Chilli Peppers with Flea (born Michael Peter Balzary), who formed the band in 1983 after meeting at Los Angeles' Fairfax High School. Chad Smith and John Frusciante complete the line up.

The group has gone on to sell over 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the most successful bands in history.

They haven't released an album since 2016's The Getaway, though they're planning on hitting the road in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wuYKK_0f97qfjT00
Proud: Speaking on Zoe Ball's Breakfast show on BBC 2, he said of the upcoming 40th anniversary: 'I absolutely cannot believe it!' (pictured getting their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame)

The 2022 Global Stadium Tour also marks the first tour with the return of guitarist John Fruiscante.

The tour kicks off June 4, 2022 in Sevilla, Spain, with the European leg of the tour winding through England, France, Netherlands, Hungary, Italy, Belgium, Ireland and Germany.

The North American leg kicks off July 23 in Denver, with the tour wrapping up September 18 in Arlington, Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yhfSn_0f97qfjT00
Group: Anthony was a founding member of the Red Hot Chilli Peppers with Flea (born Michael Peter Balzary), who formed the band in 1983 after meeting at Los Angeles' Fairfax High School - Chad Smith and John Frusciante complete the line up (L-R: Flea, Chad, John and Anthony) 

