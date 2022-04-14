ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 3 days ago
The Cincinnati Reds (2-4) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (3-2) Thursday in the opener of a four-game set at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Reds vs. Dodgers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

The Reds come in after being swept in a two-game interleague series with the Cleveland Indians, falling by a combined 17-8 score. Cincinnati has dropped four of the past five games overall since winning its opener.

The Dodgers enter off an interleague series sweep at the Minnesota Twins, including a 7-0 win in the finale Wednesday. Clayton Kershaw had an 80-pitch, 7-inning perfect game before exiting. The Dodgers bullpen allowed a hit in the final 2 innings to spoil the combined no-hitter.

Reds at Dodgers: Projected starters

RHP Luis Cessa vs. RHP Walker Buehler

Cessa (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his first start of the season after appearing in relief twice to start the year.

  • Allowed 1 hit and 2 walks with 1 strikeout in 2 2/3 IP in two relief appearances against the Braves April 7-10.
  • Will be making his first start since the 2018 season when he was a member of the New York Yankees.

Buehler (1-0, 3.60 ERA) allowed 2 runs and 4 hits with 2 walks across 5 innings at Colorado last Friday in his season debut.

  • Went 11-2 with a 2.05 ERA across 123 IP with 130 strikeouts over 19 starts at Dodger Stadium in 2021.
  • Posted an 0-1 record with a 5.84 ERA and .277 opponent batting average with 15 strikeouts across 12 1/3 IP in two starts versus Cincinnati last year.

Reds at Dodgers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:42 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Reds +210 (bet $100 to win $210) | Dodgers -270 (bet $270 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Reds +1.5 (+102) | Dodgers -1.5 (-125)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Reds at Dodgers prediction and picks

Prediction

Dodgers 8, Reds 3

The Dodgers (-270) will cost you more than two and a half times your potential return, and that’s just too much risk for not enough reward.

PASS, and look to the run line instead.

The DODGERS -1.5 (-125) are a much better play at home with their Opening Day starter on the hump against Cessa, who will presumably be an opener since he is making his first start since 2018.

The Reds were clubbed by the Indians at Great American Ball Park in a two-game interleague set, getting outscored 17-8. If Cleveland’s bats can pile up that kind of offense, imagine what Los Angeles will do at Dodger Stadium.

The OVER 8.5 (-115) is the play, and the Dodgers have the potential of taking care of it all on their own.

The Over is 4-1 in the past five series openers for Cincinnati dating back to last season while going 5-2 in its last seven meetings with L.A.

