Lake Charles, LA

Joseph Thomas Miller Sr.

By obitsamericanpress
Lake Charles American Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoseph Thomas Miller, Sr., a lifelong resident of Lake Charles was received into his heavenly home on April 12, 2022 at the age of 95. Born Jan. 26, 1927, his early days were spent growing up on the corner of Kirkman and Sixth Street, the fifth of eight children born to...

www.americanpress.com

Lake Charles American Press

Jerry Micelle, Sr.

Jerry Anthony Micelle, Sr., 79, of Lake Charles, La., died March 30, 2022, at Memorial Hospital. Born Oct. 8, 1942, to John and Angelina (Truglio) Micelle, he was a 1960 graduate of Landry High School. Jerry received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Loyola University in 1964 and a master’s in history from Louisiana State University (LSU) in 1967. A life-long scholar and learner, he returned to LSU in the 80s to complete his PhD in history, earning his doctorate of philosophy in 1995.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Cape Gazette

William F. Miller Sr., had numerous accomplishments

William F. Miller Sr., 80, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family Sunday, March 20, 2022. Born in Holyoke Mass., he was the son of the late CDM W.J. and Erline Miller, brother of the late Bette Locker, and father of the late Maria Rachel Miller. William is survived...
OBITUARIES
Lake Charles American Press

Alva Kathleen LaPointe

Alva Kathleen LaPointe was born June 24, 1938, in New Orleans, La., to the late Joseph William and Dorothy (McDaniel) Reisgen. She attended St. Mary Dominican High School, followed by Tulane University where she obtained a degree in education. She accepted a position at a U.S. Army base in Germany, it was here she would meet Percy “Pepe” LaPointe. A Louisiana native himself, they had much in common, and in 1965 they exchanged vows.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Earl James Dugas

Earl James Dugas, 88, a lifelong resident of Welsh, was called to his heavenly home on Monday, April 11, 2022. A dedicated and hard worker, Earl worked to provide for his family as both a farmer and school bus driver. He loved to stay busy and he adored his family. Upon retirement, he was always gardening. His garden was his pride and joy and he shared that joy with many friends and family by giving away his beautiful vegetables. Another hobby that Earl enjoyed was playing cards with his many sisters. Earl also proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a proud member of the American Legion Post 283 in Welsh. Earl was the second of ten children and knew firsthand the importance of family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.
OBITUARIES
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
City
Hayes, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Obituaries
Lake Charles American Press

Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business

Beauregard Health System has presented Heather Lopez with the #DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. Recently, a patient in the emergency department was experiencing abdominal pain. Through the course of her treatment,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Beverly Alice Hiatt

Surrounded by her family and at peace, Beverly Alice Hiatt took her last Earthly breath on April 7th, 2022. She was born May 31, 1948 in Horton, Ky., the twelfth of thirteen children. She was a graduate of Murray State University. Beverly was a nurse in both Hawaii and Kentucky before relocating to Lake Charles and marrying the love of her life, Jim Hiatt.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Christopher Percle

Christopher Allen Percle, age 55, passed away surrounded by family Tuesday afternoon, April 12, 2022, in his home. Chris was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sulphur. He was welcomed into heaven by his beloved late sister, Karen Percle. He was born in Lake Charles, La., on...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Edison Louis Jones

Edison Louis Jones, 88, entered eternal rest on April 11, 2022, and is now in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus, the Christ. Born in Hathaway, La., his family settled in Lake Charles. Winning a marble contest and being voted best dressed were great memories for him. After graduating from LaGrange High School, he enlisted in the U. S. Air Force for four years. He later graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in Architecture. His mind for details lead him to become a Certified Specification Writer for large commercial building projects. He received much recognition in the industry. His dreams as a young boy to move to Houston and be an Architect were all accomplished. At the age of 60, he started his own very successful business. After completing 55 years of work as an Architect, he retired at the age of 80.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Person
Sarah
Lake Charles American Press

Allie Guinevere Higdon

Allie Guinevere Higdon, age 22, of Carlyss, La., passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022. Allie was born Jan. 28, 2000. Allie was a native of Carlyss, and later settled in Lake Charles. She attended Sulphur High School where she was a member of the Sulphur High Band and the Lady Tor Soccer Team. Besides being a talented musician and athlete, Allie was also an extraordinarily gifted artist and ballet dancer.
CARLYSS, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Kent Michael Statum

Kent Michael Statum, born on Feb. 19, 1982, son of Charles Ray and Sharon Reed Statum, passed from this life surrounded by his loving family on April 6, 2022, at the age of 40. Survived by his devoted wife of 13 years, Stephanie Boothe Statum; children, Ella Faith, Major Charles,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Willie Mae Coleman

Visitation for Willie Mae Coleman will be Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 2 p.m. with her funeral following at 3 p.m., at True Light Baptist Church, Pastor Alvin Noel. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park. She departed this life Saturday, April 9, 2022 in Texas.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Leona Fuselier

Leona LeDoux Fuselier, a resident of Lafayette, was called to her heavenly home on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the age of 93. Those left to cherish Leona’s beautiful memory are her daughter, Pamela Dower; the children who she was like a second mother to, Vicki Drum Mims, Karen Drum Katchur, Bill Drum, and Christy Drum Ammons.
LAFAYETTE, LA
#Tulane University#Thomas Miller#Football Games#Softball#Central School#Lake Charles High School#Navy#Mississippi College#Duke University#Mcneese University#Campfire Usa#Chamber Of Commerce#United Way#Rotary Club#Lsu
Lake Charles American Press

Shane Rogers: Serving God as a Sea Hawks instructor

Shane Rogers is a pastor’s son. He grew up going to church regularly in his hometown, Ventura, located in Southern California just an hour from Los Angeles. “I wasn’t forced to go to the same church as my parents, but I had to go,” he said. “If you’re going to live here, you’re going to attend a church service. That was the rule.”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Theodore “Tee-Rat” Scheufens Jr.

Theodore “Tee-Rat” Scheufens Jr., 79, of Birmingham, Ala., died on Feb. 27, 2022. He was born to Theodore and Estelle Boudreaux Scheufens on Oct. 21, 1942. Ted was a native of Calcasieu Parish graduating from Iowa High School and later receiving a degree in Health Science from McNeese State University. He obtained the rank of 2nd lieutenant in the ROTC program and ended his service obligation as a 1st lieutenant with a tour of duty in Korea.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Lake Charles American Press

Hop on over to these SW La. Easter events

Southwest Louisiana will become the Easter Bunny’s playground this week with several family friendly spring festivals planned throughout the area. Westlake — Easter Eggstravaganza, 4:30-6:30 pm. Thursday, April 14, at Pinderosa Park, 2901 Westwood Drive; music, games, food, face painting, egg hunt, balloon art and photos with the Easter bunny are planned.
WESTLAKE, LA
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Lake Charles American Press

Gallery: Stations of the Cross

A live re-enactment of the Stations of the Cross was held Sunday at Consolata Cemetery. The production, hosted by Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, included a cast of more than 50 members who re-enacted the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. (Photos by Rick Hickman / American Press)
LAKE CHARLES, LA

