Joseph Thomas Miller Sr.

Edison Louis Jones, 88, entered eternal rest on April 11, 2022, and is now in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus, the Christ. Born in Hathaway, La., his family settled in Lake Charles. Winning a marble contest and being voted best dressed were great memories for him. After graduating from LaGrange High School, he enlisted in the U. S. Air Force for four years. He later graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in Architecture. His mind for details lead him to become a Certified Specification Writer for large commercial building projects. He received much recognition in the industry. His dreams as a young boy to move to Houston and be an Architect were all accomplished. At the age of 60, he started his own very successful business. After completing 55 years of work as an Architect, he retired at the age of 80.

