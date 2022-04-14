Leona Fuselier

Christopher “Pooh” Paul Trosclair, age 59, of Sulphur, La., passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Pooh was born May 23, 1962 in Lake Charles, La. Pooh was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur and a graduate of Sulphur High School. He worked as a metal fabricator for Sulphur Sheet Metal for many years. Pooh loved working on hot rods, motors, engines, crawfish boilers, bar-b-que pits and anything stainless steel “forever metal”. When he was four years old he took a new lawn-mower completely apart and put it back together and it ran perfectly! He would always drop everything to answer the call of 1-800-POOH when needed for family and friends! Pooh enjoyed being around people, especially in his prized man cave where he loved cooking, drinking a cold one and shooting pool with his family (everyone who knew him was considered family)! He will be deeply missed by all of those blessed to have known him.

