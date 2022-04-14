ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Leona Fuselier

By obitsamericanpress
Lake Charles American Press
 2 days ago

Leona LeDoux Fuselier, a resident of Lafayette, was called to her heavenly home on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the age of 93. Those...

Lake Charles American Press

Beverly Alice Hiatt

Surrounded by her family and at peace, Beverly Alice Hiatt took her last Earthly breath on April 7th, 2022. She was born May 31, 1948 in Horton, Ky., the twelfth of thirteen children. She was a graduate of Murray State University. Beverly was a nurse in both Hawaii and Kentucky before relocating to Lake Charles and marrying the love of her life, Jim Hiatt.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Christopher “Pooh” Paul Trosclair

Christopher “Pooh” Paul Trosclair, age 59, of Sulphur, La., passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Pooh was born May 23, 1962 in Lake Charles, La. Pooh was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur and a graduate of Sulphur High School. He worked as a metal fabricator for Sulphur Sheet Metal for many years. Pooh loved working on hot rods, motors, engines, crawfish boilers, bar-b-que pits and anything stainless steel “forever metal”. When he was four years old he took a new lawn-mower completely apart and put it back together and it ran perfectly! He would always drop everything to answer the call of 1-800-POOH when needed for family and friends! Pooh enjoyed being around people, especially in his prized man cave where he loved cooking, drinking a cold one and shooting pool with his family (everyone who knew him was considered family)! He will be deeply missed by all of those blessed to have known him.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Elizabeth Ann Runge

Elizabeth Ann Runge entered peacefully into rest on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the age of 79 years, three months, and 30 days, in her home in DeRidder with her family by her side. Elizabeth was born on Friday, Dec. 11, 1942, in Zwolle, La., to Marvin and Lula Mae Yawn Martinez.
DERIDDER, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Alva Kathleen LaPointe

Alva Kathleen LaPointe was born June 24, 1938, in New Orleans, La., to the late Joseph William and Dorothy (McDaniel) Reisgen. She attended St. Mary Dominican High School, followed by Tulane University where she obtained a degree in education. She accepted a position at a U.S. Army base in Germany, it was here she would meet Percy “Pepe” LaPointe. A Louisiana native himself, they had much in common, and in 1965 they exchanged vows.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Lafayette, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Lafayette, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jerry Micelle, Sr.

Jerry Anthony Micelle, Sr., 79, of Lake Charles, La., died March 30, 2022, at Memorial Hospital. Born Oct. 8, 1942, to John and Angelina (Truglio) Micelle, he was a 1960 graduate of Landry High School. Jerry received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Loyola University in 1964 and a master’s in history from Louisiana State University (LSU) in 1967. A life-long scholar and learner, he returned to LSU in the 80s to complete his PhD in history, earning his doctorate of philosophy in 1995.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Robert “Bob” DeWayne Fenner

Funeral service honoring the life of Robert “Bob” DeWayne Fenner will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, La. Officiating the service will be Dr. Carl Rhoads, associate pastor of First United Methodist Church Shreveport. A visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at 3 p.m. at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens in Vivian, Louisiana for family members only.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Christopher Percle

Christopher Allen Percle, age 55, passed away surrounded by family Tuesday afternoon, April 12, 2022, in his home. Chris was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sulphur. He was welcomed into heaven by his beloved late sister, Karen Percle. He was born in Lake Charles, La., on...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Allie Guinevere Higdon

Allie Guinevere Higdon, age 22, of Carlyss, La., passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022. Allie was born Jan. 28, 2000. Allie was a native of Carlyss, and later settled in Lake Charles. She attended Sulphur High School where she was a member of the Sulphur High Band and the Lady Tor Soccer Team. Besides being a talented musician and athlete, Allie was also an extraordinarily gifted artist and ballet dancer.
CARLYSS, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Inez Davis

Inez Adams Davis, 99, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 10, 2022, with her family by her side. Mrs. Davis was born on Jan. 24, 1923, in Center, Texas, and lived in Westlake, La., for 78 years. Mrs. Davis held many jobs over the years; caregiver at 14...
WESTLAKE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Joseph Thomas Miller Sr.

Joseph Thomas Miller, Sr., a lifelong resident of Lake Charles was received into his heavenly home on April 12, 2022 at the age of 95. Born Jan. 26, 1927, his early days were spent growing up on the corner of Kirkman and Sixth Street, the fifth of eight children born to Laura Chavanne and F.L. Miller. Joe Tommy met the love of his life, Mary Joyce Sloan, at Central School in fourth grade. They married in 1945 and their family grew to include seven children. After graduating from Lake Charles High School in 1944, Joe joined the Navy and entered the V-12 Officer Training Program. Through this program, he attended Tulane University, Mississippi College, and Duke University, until his discharge in 1946. McNeese University awarded an Honorary Doctorate to Joe in 2013.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Hop on over to these SW La. Easter events

Southwest Louisiana will become the Easter Bunny’s playground this week with several family friendly spring festivals planned throughout the area. Westlake — Easter Eggstravaganza, 4:30-6:30 pm. Thursday, April 14, at Pinderosa Park, 2901 Westwood Drive; music, games, food, face painting, egg hunt, balloon art and photos with the Easter bunny are planned.
WESTLAKE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Edison Louis Jones

Edison Louis Jones, 88, entered eternal rest on April 11, 2022, and is now in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus, the Christ. Born in Hathaway, La., his family settled in Lake Charles. Winning a marble contest and being voted best dressed were great memories for him. After graduating from LaGrange High School, he enlisted in the U. S. Air Force for four years. He later graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in Architecture. His mind for details lead him to become a Certified Specification Writer for large commercial building projects. He received much recognition in the industry. His dreams as a young boy to move to Houston and be an Architect were all accomplished. At the age of 60, he started his own very successful business. After completing 55 years of work as an Architect, he retired at the age of 80.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Kent Michael Statum

Kent Michael Statum, born on Feb. 19, 1982, son of Charles Ray and Sharon Reed Statum, passed from this life surrounded by his loving family on April 6, 2022, at the age of 40. Survived by his devoted wife of 13 years, Stephanie Boothe Statum; children, Ella Faith, Major Charles,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Joe Miller left his mark all over Lake Charles

His name is on the McNeese State baseball stadium, Joe Miller Ballpark. “The Jeaux,” as it’s affectionately known. The McNeese softball team plays on Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond. There’s also the baseball field at Brentwood Park and a pool at Foreman-Reynaud Community Center. The name...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

