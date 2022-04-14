ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Harry Kane ‘set to snub Man Utd transfer and stay at Tottenham’ after decision to hire Erik ten Hag

By Justin Lawrence
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED'S decision to appoint Erik ten Hag over Mauricio Pochettino looks to have cost them the chance to sign Harry Kane.

Kane blossomed at Tottenham under Poch and it was thought that the PSG boss could tempt the England striker to join him at Old Trafford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MsAxX_0f97n4oo00
Harry Kane has opted to stay at Tottenham over a move to Man United Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJSu9_0f97n4oo00
He was considering joining old Spurs boss Pochettino at Old Trafford if the Argentine was given the job Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ADC0b_0f97n4oo00
But United's decision to opt for Ten Hag instead of Poch has led to Kane deciding to stay at White Hart Lane Credit: PA

But United's hopes of recruiting Kane have been dashed after they opted to appoint Ten Hag over Poch, according to The Mirror.

Poch had been favourite to land the United job but was leapfrogged by Ten Hag after failing to bring the Champions League trophy to Paris.

And it's been reported that Ten Hag has a verbal agreement in place with the Red Devils to take the reins from Ralf Rangnick this summer on a four-year-deal.

But it's been made clear that Kane won't be joining the Dutchman's revolution at Old Trafford.

The hot-shot striker now seems set to stay with Spurs where he's been revitalised under Antonio Conte.

Under the Italian's guidance, a revamped Kane's goals have helped fire Spurs into pole position to clinch the final Champions League spot.

His decision to stay at White Hart Lane will be a huge blow to Ten Hag who reportedly had put Kane at the top of his transfer target list.

The Dutchman's arrival at Old Trafford could also cause a stir amongst the club's players who allegedly preferred Poch to become manager.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

But their views were overlooked by United's board who didn't even consult the squad about appointing Ten Hag.

The Ajax head coach will hope West Ham ace Declan Rice doesn't follow his England pal Kane's footsteps.

Rice is also on Ten Hag's wishlist along with Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Person
John Mcginn
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Antonio Conte
The US Sun

Man Utd want Jarrad Branthwaite transfer this summer with 19-year-old Everton defender part of Erik ten Hag’s revolution

MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly interested in signing Everton's young centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite. United staff believe that the 19-year-old has potential to kick on and reach a higher level with them than at relegation threatened Everton. Branthwaite was signed from Carlisle United for £1million by former Everton and current Real Madrid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Tottenham#Manchester United S#Psg#Old Trafford#United#Mirror#The Red Devils#Dutchman#Spurs#Italian
The US Sun

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man Utd future ‘undecided by Erik ten Hag’ with possible role for hat-trick hero despite style clash

MANCHESTER UNITED superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's future is reportedly undecided by incoming Dutch manager Erik ten Hag. The 37-year-old scored a hat-trick against Norwich this weekend, but due to the Ajax coach's high intensity football, he could leave the club in the summer as part of a major player exodus at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
The US Sun

‘Absolutely hammered’ – Man Utd given dire warning by Ian Wright ahead of Liverpool clash unless huge change made

IAN WRIGHT believes Manchester United will get “absolutely hammered” at Liverpool on Tuesday. The Red Devils returned to winning ways - despite suffering a huge scare after squandering a two-goal advantage - against basement dwellers Norwich. Cristiano Ronaldo’s brilliant hat-trick sealed a 3-2 victory to move them within...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
391K+
Followers
19K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy