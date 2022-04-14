First official images of the Motorola Edge 30 appear online

Motorola is a successful maker of low-cost phones for the US, but its high-end strategy has stuttered over the past few years. Its last Edge+ flagship that appeared at the beginning of the pandemic didn't make much of an impact and its resurrected Razr line is more of a cult classic than a best seller. That makes the 2022 Motorola Edge+ (starting at $849.99) a welcome reset—it's a full-fledged flagship Android phone with a big screen, good connectivity on Verizon, and fast performance for $150 less than Samsung's Galaxy S22+. We ultimately prefer the Galaxy S22+ and the iPhone 13 lineup thanks to better camera performance and software support, but if your priorities include a big screen, ease of use, and value, the Moto Ege+ is a fine alternative on Verizon.

