ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford Police respond to stabbing on County and Sawyer Streets

By Michael Silvia
newbedfordguide.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt around 7:00pm Wednesday night, the New Bedford Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing, with the alleged attacker and a second person fleeing the area...

www.newbedfordguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
FUN 107

New Bedford Homicide Victim Identified

NEW BEDFORD — The victim of a homicide in New Bedford last night has been identified as 35-year-old city resident Eric Jose Carlos, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. The D.A.'s office noted that New Bedford and state police detectives continue to investigate the murder, which took...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WTRF- 7News

Police respond to stabbing in downtown Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Police are on the scene of a stabbing that took place on Jacob, and 15th Street Tuesday evening in the East Wheeling area A heavy police and fire department presence was seen in the area around 8:00 pm, with the Wheeling Police Department and Wheeling Fire Department responding. Wheeling Public […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Black Enterprise

Bodycam Footage Captures Moment Police Fatally Shot 68-Year-Old Man Who Was Responding to A Burglary

Police have released the bodycam footage that captured the moment cops fatally shot a 68-year-old man whose family says he was just responding to a burglary. Charles Calhoun was shot and killed by police on March 23 after officers claim he pointed a gun at them and wouldn’t drop it despite being told to, AJC reports. On Friday, Calhoun’s family held a press conference asking for transparency during a thorough investigation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Person#Stab Wounds#New Bedford Police
Daily Voice

New Rochelle Teen Stabbed During Dispute Over Pot, Police Say

A Westchester teen was hospitalized during a dispute after refusing to hand over his marijuana to strangers, according to police. A 19-year-old New Rochelle resident - whose name has not been released by investigators - was stabbed in the head in New York City inside Washington Square Park at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Friday, March 18, police said.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
The Independent

Murder investigation launched as man dies three months after he was punched in the head

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was punched in the head died three months later.Petru-Sorin Doleanu, 41, died from a significant brain injury in hospital on 29 March after being hit by a stranger last year.Police said an unknown man approached Mr Doleanu and his two friends while they were near a job centre in St John’s Road, Wembley, on the evening of 17 December.Mr Doleanu was hit during the altercation and paramedics were called to a property in District Road, Wembley, the following day after he became unwell.Paramedics alerted the police after being told he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Syracuse.com

46-year-old man stabbed during fight on South Geddes Street in Syracuse, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 46-year-old man was taken to a Syracuse hospital Friday night after he was stabbed during a fight, police said. Syracuse police were called to the 1000 block of South Geddes Street at 10:16 p.m. for a reported stabbing, police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. When officers arrived, they found the 46-year-old had been stabbed in the arm and back during a dispute, he said.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Police Warn of Mailbox Check Thieves

New Bedford Police are warning the public to be careful about placing checks in mailboxes, as they say there has been an increase in thieves stealing those checks. “We have seen an increase of checks being fished out of U.S. Postal mailboxes and then fraudulently cashed and altered for higher amounts,” police shared in a graphic posted to the department’s official Facebook page.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WSET

2 wanted in Bedford County power tool theft

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — After tips from the public, the Bedford County Sheriff's Office says they have recovered about $10,000 worth of power tools after someone stole them from a plumbing van. The sheriff's office took a larceny report on March 17 from H.L. Plumbing, who is working on...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Bedford County crash on Route 460 cleared

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash along Route 460 in Bedford County has led to delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near Blackwater Road. Steer clear of this area if you can!. We will update this article once the...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Oxygen

‘She Was Clearly Stomped On’: Serial Killer Crushing Women's Skulls Terrorized Connecticut

On June 20, 1999, police in Hartford, Connecticut responded to a call reporting a woman had been found dead on a back porch on Garden Street. “She had serious head trauma, including a crushed skull and injuries around her neck and head,” Lt. Mark Pawlina, of the Hartford Police Department, told “Mark of a Serial Killer,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen.
HARTFORD, CT
WSET

Westbound US-460 in Bedford County closed for crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Motorists should expect delays on Route 460 out of Bedford County. The Virginia Dept. of Transportation says a crash has closed the westbound lanes of US-460 near Thaxton School Road. The incident was reported at 10:46 a.m. Traffic is being detoured onto Thaxton School...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy