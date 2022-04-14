The Oral History of ‘Better Call Saul’

You probably have a few (hundred) questions about what dangers lie ahead for Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takovic in the final season of Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul. And they're all very valid, but the man who plays all three of him, Bob Odenkirk, thinks that there is another pressing question — or two — that should be knocking around your brain as you prepare to enter the ABQ for the last time. Yes, it involves his onscreen wife, lawyer extraordinaire Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), who revealed an even darker side of herself in the season 5 finale, as she pitched Jimmy on a plan to settle the Sandpiper suit while damaging the reputation of her former mentor, Howard (Patrick Fabian), as collateral damage.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO