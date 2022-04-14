ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things fans panic after spotting VERY worrying signs in Netflix’s season 4 trailer

By Henna Sharma
 3 days ago

STRANGER Things fans worry for Max Mayfield after seeing the epic trailer teasing the fourth season.

The hit supernatural Netflix show dropped a trailer for the new season airing next month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BLEEJ_0f97c2wj00
Fans fear for Max

Eagle-eyed fans spotted many clues for what's to come.

While the rest of the Hawkins gang gear up for war, Max is still grieving the loss of her late step brother, Billy.

But is Billy really dead? Could he be the new Big Bad of season four?

In the trailer, Max (Sadie Elizabeth Sink) appears to be floating in a graveyard in front of Billy's headstone reading a letter.

Fans take to Twitter to share their concerns for Max as one said: "Literally, what's up with Max Please don't hurt her."

Another wrote: "MAX IS FLOATING OMG WTF IS HAPPENING SEND HELP OMG."

A third noted: "The part were max is being lifted through the air it's probably a nod to Stephen King's It the same way Beverly was."

Other clues the trailer teases include Joyce Byers receiving a mysterious package, Jim Hopper in a Russian prison and Eleven being relocated to California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i06Fu_0f97c2wj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Is9tL_0f97c2wj00

It has been confirmed that the Creel residence will play a "pivotal" role in season four of Stranger Things.

Co-creator Ross Duffer admitted on the Present Company With Krista Smith podcast that a lot of the latest fan theories online are "startlingly" accurate.

Ross is confident that the fans "will be happy when they see it."

Stranger Things season 4 will premiere in two parts on May 27 and July 1 on Netflix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FqJuh_0f97c2wj00
Jim Hopper is tied up in a Russian prison

