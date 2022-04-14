ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Ruiz vs Tyrone Sprong: UK TV channel, live stream, start time, undercard

By James Orr
 3 days ago
ANDY RUIZ returns to the ring to face undefeated Tyrone Sprong in Mexico.

The Destroyer was last in action in May 2021, when he defeated Chris Arreola by a unanimous decision.

Andy Ruiz makes his big ring return

Former world champ Ruiz - who handed Anthony Joshua the first loss of his career - is keeping an eager eye on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte on April 23.

Ruiz told EsNEWS back in February: "I definitely want the winner of the fight. A lot of people wish it would have been Fury and me.

“But you know, I think that Whyte deserves his shot, so we are going to see what happens.

"I think it’s going to be a hell of a fight."

Andy Ruiz vs Tyrone Sprong: Start time and date

Andy Ruiz vs Tyrone Sprong will take place on Saturday, July 16.

Plaza de Toros in Mexico City plays host the the fight.

The fight is expected to start at around 4am UK time, which is 11pm ET.

Andy Ruiz vs Tyrone Sprong live stream and TV channel

A broadcaster has yet to be announced for the fight.

Ruiz's last fight was on FOX PPV in the US and Premier Sports 1 in the UK.

Andy Ruiz vs Tyrone Sprong undercard

The undercard bouts have not yet been revealed for Ruiz vs Sprong.

Stick with us here on SunSport as we bring you the latest from the fight.

