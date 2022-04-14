Red Sox Were More Than $100M Apart In Talks With Bogaerts, Devers

Kenley Jansen got an easy save in the Atlanta Braves’ 5-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday, but his appearance still had some rockiness to it. Jansen was prevented from taking a full amount of warmup pitches prior to pitching the bottom of the ninth. Umpire Bill Miller allowed Jansen three warmup pitches before stepping in to force the inning to begin.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO