Harry Kane 'will REJECT the chance to join Manchester United this summer' after deciding to stay at Tottenham, as the former City target bides his time over his next move with two years left on his contract with Spurs

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Harry Kane is reportedly set to turn down Manchester United and stay at Tottenham this summer.

The England captain failed in his bid to leave Spurs last summer as he looked to join Manchester City to boost his chances of winning silverware.

United, who are currently enduring a poor season, have also been interested in Kane for some time, and potential boss Erik ten Hag is said to view him as a top target.

Harry Kane will reportedly turn down any advances this summer and stay at Tottenham

But - as reported by the Mirror - Kane, who turns 29 in July, is set to reject United's advances and reassess his future at Tottenham after the summer.

This would come as a massive boost to Antonio Conte's side, who had dealt with speculation all last summer about their star's future.

Kane, who has two years left on his deal, is happy at Tottenham again thanks to the progress they have made under manager Antonio Conte.

After finishing in a lowly seventh place in the 2020-21 campaign, Spurs are currently in position to qualify for next year's Champions League.

The report states that United might have held a genuine chance of signing Kane if they opted for Mauricio Pochettino to replace interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Kane had hoped to join Manchester City last summer in a boost to win trophies but he has found a new lease of life under Antonio Conte who has helped turn around the club's form

Pochettino, currently at Paris Saint-Germain, formed a great relationship with Kane during his time at Tottenham which came to an end when he was sacked in November 2019.

Although Pochettino has been strongly linked with the United job for a number of years, the Red Devils look set to hire Ajax boss Ten Hag.

Sportsmail revealed on Tuesday that the 52-year-old has verbally agreed the framework of a deal after German side RB Leipzig had sounded him out with a 'crazy' offer at the weekend.

United responded by presenting the Dutchman with a three-year contract that includes the option for a fourth.

Kane's reported decision to reassess his future after the summer would also prevent Manchester City from following their interest last summer.

Manchester United have long been interested in a potential move for the England captain 
Potential United boss Erik ten Hag is said to view Kane as a top target if he joins the club

The striker had expected to join the reigning Premier League champions last summer, and despite City bidding up to £125million, Spurs turned down their advances.

Spurs were adamant that Kane was not for sale, leading to frustration from the player who viewed that chairman Daniel Levy had broken a promise.

After struggling to get off the blocks following the transfer saga, Kane has found a new lease of life under Conte.

He has been in red hot form since December since Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Liverpool shortly before Christmas.

Manchester City were keen on signing Kane last summer but will have to look elsewhere

Since then, he has scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in the Premier League.

Tottenham, who had seemed out of the race for the Champions League positions several months ago, are now in the driving seat.

After their 4-0 win away at Aston Villa, in which Kane bagged two assists, the club are now in fourth place and three points clear of their rivals Arsenal.

In the seven games remaining, Spurs have some big matches still to play including title challengers Liverpool at Anfield, as well as the Gunners at home.

