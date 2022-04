Publicly traded Bay Area software giant Autodesk will acquire The Wild, a Portland, Ore.-based startup that helps more than 700 customers across architecture, engineering, construction, and other industries work and collaborate in virtual and augmented reality. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Gabe Paez founded The Wild five years ago. The company raised capital from Oregon Venture Fund; Elevate Capital; and at.inc. Read the press release and Paez’s blog post.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 24 DAYS AGO