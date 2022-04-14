‘People don’t realize how big an issue homelessness is in our area’

Char Brown and Winter Dryden holding a painting of “The Patron Saint of the Homeless”. (Photo by Sherry Larson)

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

According to theworldpopulationreview.com, Ohio ranks #10 in the United States with the most homeless people, indicating 10,345 homeless individuals. At a recent Operation Better Together meeting, a SWOT analysis determined that the most significant gap in services in Adams County is emergency housing.

Who becomes homeless and why? Homelesslaw.org reports that “the top four causes of homelessness among unaccompanied individuals were (1) lack of affordable housing, (2) unemployment, (3) poverty, (4) mental illness and the lack of needed services, and (5) substance abuse and the lack of needed services.” Char Brown, Director, and Winter Dryden of the Adams County Homeless Shelter explain that homeless folks come from all walks of life and are not limited to a specific economic class. The Shelter, located in West Union, serves Adams and Brown counties. Typically, the Shelter will house up to 17 individuals; however, COVID affected that number allowance, and 11 spots are all that’s currently permissible.

When someone requires housing services from the Adams County Homeless Shelter, they must undergo a process. They present themselves between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and must have an ID. They are screened for admittance. The Shelter will not take people who have warrants against them, and they do not admit sex offenders. They also examine drug and alcohol use and any history of violent behavior.

If someone is denied housing, they are provided with resources to places that might meet their various needs. Brown states, “We have a big outreach where we can send people or give them numbers to call for housing and other services. Dryden explains, “If they have family in another area, it isn’t wise for us to have them here. We help them find a place where they have a support system. It’s setting them up for failure if they are here and don’t have anyone.” The Messianic Refuge Homeless Shelter in Winchester, Ohio, is another option for housing the homeless in Adams County.

Brown states, “Mental illness is probably our number one problem here. Some are borderline mental health, and others are extreme.” Dryden interjects, “Most of the people that we get are the ones that fall through the cracks.” Brown’s voice breaks as she talks about a resident’s recent passing. The death was devastating to those at the Shelter.

The Shelter does not have counseling, but many residents obtain counseling through other agencies. Dryden explains, “One of the problems is having someone pushed from counselor to counselor or case manager to case manager; they need some stability.”

There is a significant inventory of frozen and canned food at the Shelter. Most were purchased from the food bank, and a good amount was free. They encourage residents with food stamps to save them during their stay and to take advantage of the meals the Shelter can provide. Peebles High School FFA provided the Shelter with raised garden beds, and OSU extension will provide funding for weed prevention, dirt, and plants so residents can plant a garden.

The Shelter has a 30-day stay limitation that extends under certain circumstances. During that month, the requirement is to visit Jobs and Family Services and get benefits. They must look for work and an apartment. If they complete these requirements and wait for housing availability, the stay typically extends and the Shelter and ABCAP can aid with securing a place to live.

Adams County Homeless Shelter runs on a Homeless Shelter Grant and a Housing Grant. Brown and Dryden agree that funding is a challenge. Dryden says, “We need funding we can use at our discretion.”

There is security on the property and rules to remain on-site at the Shelter. For example, if someone leaves and stays somewhere else for a night, they lose their spot. It is a non-smoking facility, and alcohol is not permitted. Dryden explains that they try to keep the Shelter running like a family home environment where individuals have their own space. There are male quarters and family/female quarters. They strive to be a haven. Dryden shares, “We are seeing a lot of abused women and a lot of traumatized women and children.”

The Shelter’s wish list includes a more extensive facility and a 24-hour staff. Dryden concludes, “People don’t realize how big an issue homelessness is in our area. They say that it’s not a problem because they are looking for people who look like the homeless people on TV. These people look like we do. You’re around them all the time. You just don’t know it.” Brown removes a cartoonish painting of a man from the wall and says, “This was given to us, and I want you to read the back of it.” It reads, “The Patron Saint of the Homeless.” Brown also points out the butterfly sculpture in the side yard. She says, “Our motto is spread your wings and fly.”