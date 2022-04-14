ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Forecast: Gorgeous weather continues, more showers due over the weekend

By Guy Hagi
hawaiinewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue to focus clouds and rainfall over windward slopes, with a few afternoon showers over leeward Big Island slopes through...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Better weather for second half of the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a dreary and cold start to the weekend, milder winds blow in early next week before another system threatens the forecast. Isolated to scattered showers will continue across our region this evening and into the parts of tonight. Not everyone will be dealing with this rain, but it will keep things on the dreary side. Temperatures will also remain cold as we stay in the lower-40s tonight, with the 30s showing up overnight. Our gusty winds are expected to back off through tonight but will stay around long enough to add wind chill to the forecast.
LEXINGTON, KY
NewsChannel 36

Showers for the weekend

Scattered thunderstorms and showers will develop during the course of the afternoon Saturday, and some of those storms may turn severe with gusty winds and even the slight chance of a tornado. These storms will be associated with a cold front pushing across the Twin Tiers, and rain showers will continue into the day Sunday. Luckily, rainfall amounts will be minor, with most spots seeing around .25", although some areas could see slightly higher amounts if they see a slow moving thunderstorm.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
ABC Action News

Forecast: Another gorgeous day today

Expect another beautiful day today with sunny skies and low humidity. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s along the coast, with upper 70s and lower 80s inland.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Showers & colder weather into the weekend for Columbus area

Saturday: AM Wet flurries, rain showers, windy, high 42. It has been a fairly gray and cooler day with temps back near normal in the middle 50s. We are going to continue to see mostly cloudy skies overnight with light showers possible and winds will be in the southwest in the breezy range.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surf#Big Island
The Independent

Spring sunshine to last all weekend but wintry showers then forecast

The warm and sunny weather is to continue over the weekend and Britons are set to bask in temperatures of up to 20C, but colder and wetter conditions will take over next week.Temperatures are well above the average on Friday afternoon, with the mercury hitting 19C in the London and Birmingham areas.Looking ahead to the next few days, Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said: “It may well be the shortest weekend of the year, because the clocks go forward, but it will be one of the sunniest.“It’s going to be blue skies almost across the board on both Saturday and...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Artificial hail for more accurate weather forecasts

When the low-pressure system dubbed Bernd decided to park itself over part of Central Europe in the summer of 2021, the hazards associated with excessive rainfall events were made dramatically apparent in the form of the resultant catastrophic flooding. Weather records show that extreme natural occurrences such as drought, but also heavy rainfall and hail storms, are likely to occur even more frequently in this part of the world as a result of climate change. And their consequences could become even more devastating. Hailstones, for example, can cause damage to crops, vehicles, and buildings and they can be dangerous for exposed humans and animals, too. It is thus all the more important that weather models are capable of more accurately predicting the possibility and extent of any such precipitation. For this, the numerical weather models must be based on precisely formulated mathematical interpretations of the physical processes in clouds.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy